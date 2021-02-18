Scope of the Report:

The global production of triptorelin acetate is about 2770 k units in 2015, the production region is mainly concentrated in Europe, the biggest three countries are France, Germany and Ireland. The top two companies are Ipsen and Ferring, they occupies about 95% market shares;

Although the production region is very concentration, the consumption region is very dispersion, in 2015, the largest consumption Europe is about 38%, the North America consumes about 12% market share, China occupies about 9% market share, Japan occupies about 8.29% market share.

The production and consumption region is different, the production region is mainly concentrated in Europe, the consumption region is dispersion in all over the world; the countries which do not include in the Europe mainly depends on import.

The worldwide market for Triptorelin Acetate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 600 million US$ in 2024, from 460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Triptorelin Acetate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Ipsen

Ferring

Chengdu Tiantaishan

TECNOFARMA

Changchun Gensci

Triptorelin Acetate Market By Type:

0.1 mg

3 mg

11.25 mg

Triptorelin Acetate Market By Applications:

Male Disease

Female Disease

Triptorelin Acetate Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

