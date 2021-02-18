“

The report titled Global Expandable Graphite Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Expandable Graphite market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Expandable Graphite market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Expandable Graphite market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Expandable Graphite market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Expandable Graphite report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Expandable Graphite report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Expandable Graphite market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Expandable Graphite market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Expandable Graphite market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Expandable Graphite market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Expandable Graphite market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SGL Carbon, Xincheng Graphite, GrafTech, National de Grafite, Jinhui Graphite, Tianfeng Graphite, Black Dragon Graphite, Yanxin Graphite, Asbury Carbons, Jinxing Graphite, Durrans Group, AMG(GK), Maas Graphite, Tianheda Graphite, Haida Graphite, Nippon Graphite, Braide Graphite, HP Materials Solutions

Market Segmentation by Product: KP Type

Low S Type

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Fire Retardant

Environmental Protection

Sealing Material

High Energy Battery Material

Others



The Expandable Graphite Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Expandable Graphite market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Expandable Graphite market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Expandable Graphite market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Expandable Graphite industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Expandable Graphite market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Expandable Graphite market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Expandable Graphite market?

Table of Contents:

1 Expandable Graphite Market Overview

1.1 Expandable Graphite Product Scope

1.2 Expandable Graphite Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Expandable Graphite Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 KP Type

1.2.3 Low S Type

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Expandable Graphite Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Expandable Graphite Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Fire Retardant

1.3.3 Environmental Protection

1.3.4 Sealing Material

1.3.5 High Energy Battery Material

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Expandable Graphite Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Expandable Graphite Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Expandable Graphite Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Expandable Graphite Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Expandable Graphite Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Expandable Graphite Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Expandable Graphite Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Expandable Graphite Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Expandable Graphite Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Expandable Graphite Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Expandable Graphite Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Expandable Graphite Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Expandable Graphite Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Expandable Graphite Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Expandable Graphite Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Expandable Graphite Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Expandable Graphite Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Expandable Graphite Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Expandable Graphite Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Expandable Graphite Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Expandable Graphite Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Expandable Graphite Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Expandable Graphite as of 2020)

3.4 Global Expandable Graphite Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Expandable Graphite Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Expandable Graphite Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Expandable Graphite Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Expandable Graphite Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Expandable Graphite Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Expandable Graphite Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Expandable Graphite Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Expandable Graphite Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Expandable Graphite Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Expandable Graphite Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Expandable Graphite Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Expandable Graphite Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Expandable Graphite Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Expandable Graphite Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Expandable Graphite Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Expandable Graphite Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Expandable Graphite Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Expandable Graphite Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Expandable Graphite Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Expandable Graphite Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Expandable Graphite Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Expandable Graphite Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Expandable Graphite Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Expandable Graphite Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Expandable Graphite Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Expandable Graphite Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Expandable Graphite Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Expandable Graphite Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Expandable Graphite Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Expandable Graphite Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Expandable Graphite Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Expandable Graphite Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Expandable Graphite Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Expandable Graphite Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Expandable Graphite Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Expandable Graphite Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Expandable Graphite Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Expandable Graphite Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Expandable Graphite Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Expandable Graphite Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Expandable Graphite Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Expandable Graphite Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Expandable Graphite Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Expandable Graphite Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Expandable Graphite Business

12.1 SGL Carbon

12.1.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information

12.1.2 SGL Carbon Business Overview

12.1.3 SGL Carbon Expandable Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 SGL Carbon Expandable Graphite Products Offered

12.1.5 SGL Carbon Recent Development

12.2 Xincheng Graphite

12.2.1 Xincheng Graphite Corporation Information

12.2.2 Xincheng Graphite Business Overview

12.2.3 Xincheng Graphite Expandable Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Xincheng Graphite Expandable Graphite Products Offered

12.2.5 Xincheng Graphite Recent Development

12.3 GrafTech

12.3.1 GrafTech Corporation Information

12.3.2 GrafTech Business Overview

12.3.3 GrafTech Expandable Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 GrafTech Expandable Graphite Products Offered

12.3.5 GrafTech Recent Development

12.4 National de Grafite

12.4.1 National de Grafite Corporation Information

12.4.2 National de Grafite Business Overview

12.4.3 National de Grafite Expandable Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 National de Grafite Expandable Graphite Products Offered

12.4.5 National de Grafite Recent Development

12.5 Jinhui Graphite

12.5.1 Jinhui Graphite Corporation Information

12.5.2 Jinhui Graphite Business Overview

12.5.3 Jinhui Graphite Expandable Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Jinhui Graphite Expandable Graphite Products Offered

12.5.5 Jinhui Graphite Recent Development

12.6 Tianfeng Graphite

12.6.1 Tianfeng Graphite Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tianfeng Graphite Business Overview

12.6.3 Tianfeng Graphite Expandable Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Tianfeng Graphite Expandable Graphite Products Offered

12.6.5 Tianfeng Graphite Recent Development

12.7 Black Dragon Graphite

12.7.1 Black Dragon Graphite Corporation Information

12.7.2 Black Dragon Graphite Business Overview

12.7.3 Black Dragon Graphite Expandable Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Black Dragon Graphite Expandable Graphite Products Offered

12.7.5 Black Dragon Graphite Recent Development

12.8 Yanxin Graphite

12.8.1 Yanxin Graphite Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yanxin Graphite Business Overview

12.8.3 Yanxin Graphite Expandable Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Yanxin Graphite Expandable Graphite Products Offered

12.8.5 Yanxin Graphite Recent Development

12.9 Asbury Carbons

12.9.1 Asbury Carbons Corporation Information

12.9.2 Asbury Carbons Business Overview

12.9.3 Asbury Carbons Expandable Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Asbury Carbons Expandable Graphite Products Offered

12.9.5 Asbury Carbons Recent Development

12.10 Jinxing Graphite

12.10.1 Jinxing Graphite Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jinxing Graphite Business Overview

12.10.3 Jinxing Graphite Expandable Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Jinxing Graphite Expandable Graphite Products Offered

12.10.5 Jinxing Graphite Recent Development

12.11 Durrans Group

12.11.1 Durrans Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Durrans Group Business Overview

12.11.3 Durrans Group Expandable Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Durrans Group Expandable Graphite Products Offered

12.11.5 Durrans Group Recent Development

12.12 AMG(GK)

12.12.1 AMG(GK) Corporation Information

12.12.2 AMG(GK) Business Overview

12.12.3 AMG(GK) Expandable Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 AMG(GK) Expandable Graphite Products Offered

12.12.5 AMG(GK) Recent Development

12.13 Maas Graphite

12.13.1 Maas Graphite Corporation Information

12.13.2 Maas Graphite Business Overview

12.13.3 Maas Graphite Expandable Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Maas Graphite Expandable Graphite Products Offered

12.13.5 Maas Graphite Recent Development

12.14 Tianheda Graphite

12.14.1 Tianheda Graphite Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tianheda Graphite Business Overview

12.14.3 Tianheda Graphite Expandable Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Tianheda Graphite Expandable Graphite Products Offered

12.14.5 Tianheda Graphite Recent Development

12.15 Haida Graphite

12.15.1 Haida Graphite Corporation Information

12.15.2 Haida Graphite Business Overview

12.15.3 Haida Graphite Expandable Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Haida Graphite Expandable Graphite Products Offered

12.15.5 Haida Graphite Recent Development

12.16 Nippon Graphite

12.16.1 Nippon Graphite Corporation Information

12.16.2 Nippon Graphite Business Overview

12.16.3 Nippon Graphite Expandable Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Nippon Graphite Expandable Graphite Products Offered

12.16.5 Nippon Graphite Recent Development

12.17 Braide Graphite

12.17.1 Braide Graphite Corporation Information

12.17.2 Braide Graphite Business Overview

12.17.3 Braide Graphite Expandable Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Braide Graphite Expandable Graphite Products Offered

12.17.5 Braide Graphite Recent Development

12.18 HP Materials Solutions

12.18.1 HP Materials Solutions Corporation Information

12.18.2 HP Materials Solutions Business Overview

12.18.3 HP Materials Solutions Expandable Graphite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 HP Materials Solutions Expandable Graphite Products Offered

12.18.5 HP Materials Solutions Recent Development

13 Expandable Graphite Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Expandable Graphite Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Expandable Graphite

13.4 Expandable Graphite Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Expandable Graphite Distributors List

14.3 Expandable Graphite Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Expandable Graphite Market Trends

15.2 Expandable Graphite Drivers

15.3 Expandable Graphite Market Challenges

15.4 Expandable Graphite Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”