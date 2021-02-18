“

The report titled Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Pharma Foods International, Kyowa Hakko, Sekisui Chemical, Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs, Shanghai Richen, Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech, Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech, Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology, Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical, Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical, Bloomage Freda Biopharm

Market Segmentation by Product: Microbial Fermentation (Food Grade)

Microbial Fermentation (Feed Grade)

Chemical Synthesis



Market Segmentation by Application: Food and Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

Plant Growth Promoter

Other



The GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) market?

Table of Contents:

1 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Overview

1.1 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Product Scope

1.2 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Segment by Production Process

1.2.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Production Process (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Microbial Fermentation (Food Grade)

1.2.3 Microbial Fermentation (Feed Grade)

1.2.4 Chemical Synthesis

1.3 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Food and Pharmaceutical

1.3.3 Animal Feed

1.3.4 Plant Growth Promoter

1.3.5 Other

1.4 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) as of 2020)

3.4 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size by Production Process

4.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Historic Market Review by Production Process (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Production Process (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Market Share by Production Process (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Price by Production Process (2016-2021)

4.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Production Process (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Forecast by Production Process (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Forecast by Production Process (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Price Forecast by Production Process (2022-2027)

5 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Production Process

6.2.1 North America GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Production Process (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Production Process (2022-2027)

6.3 North America GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Production Process

7.2.1 Europe GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Production Process (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Production Process (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Company

8.1.1 China GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Production Process

8.2.1 China GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Production Process (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Production Process (2022-2027)

8.3 China GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Production Process

9.2.1 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Production Process (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Production Process (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Production Process

10.2.1 Southeast Asia GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Production Process (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Production Process (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Company

11.1.1 India GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Production Process

11.2.1 India GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Production Process (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Production Process (2022-2027)

11.3 India GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Business

12.1 Pharma Foods International

12.1.1 Pharma Foods International Corporation Information

12.1.2 Pharma Foods International Business Overview

12.1.3 Pharma Foods International GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Pharma Foods International GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.1.5 Pharma Foods International Recent Development

12.2 Kyowa Hakko

12.2.1 Kyowa Hakko Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kyowa Hakko Business Overview

12.2.3 Kyowa Hakko GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kyowa Hakko GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.2.5 Kyowa Hakko Recent Development

12.3 Sekisui Chemical

12.3.1 Sekisui Chemical Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sekisui Chemical Business Overview

12.3.3 Sekisui Chemical GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sekisui Chemical GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.3.5 Sekisui Chemical Recent Development

12.4 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs

12.4.1 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs Corporation Information

12.4.2 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs Business Overview

12.4.3 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.4.5 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs Recent Development

12.5 Shanghai Richen

12.5.1 Shanghai Richen Corporation Information

12.5.2 Shanghai Richen Business Overview

12.5.3 Shanghai Richen GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Shanghai Richen GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.5.5 Shanghai Richen Recent Development

12.6 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech

12.6.1 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech Corporation Information

12.6.2 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech Business Overview

12.6.3 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.6.5 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech Recent Development

12.7 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech

12.7.1 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech Business Overview

12.7.3 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.7.5 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech Recent Development

12.8 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology

12.8.1 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology Business Overview

12.8.3 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.8.5 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology Recent Development

12.9 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical

12.9.1 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical Business Overview

12.9.3 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.9.5 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical Recent Development

12.10 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical

12.10.1 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical Business Overview

12.10.3 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.10.5 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical Recent Development

12.11 Bloomage Freda Biopharm

12.11.1 Bloomage Freda Biopharm Corporation Information

12.11.2 Bloomage Freda Biopharm Business Overview

12.11.3 Bloomage Freda Biopharm GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Bloomage Freda Biopharm GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Products Offered

12.11.5 Bloomage Freda Biopharm Recent Development

13 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid)

13.4 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Distributors List

14.3 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Trends

15.2 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Drivers

15.3 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Challenges

15.4 GABA (γ-aminobutyric acid) Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

