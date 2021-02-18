Scope of the Report:

CNG Tank/Cylinder is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels.

The CNG Tank/Cylinder industry is not highly concentrated, there are more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. Limited refueling infrastructures, and higher prices of composite cylinders, are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders. Rising price of raw materials such as metals, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and other components used in manufacturing of CNG tanks/cylinders are the few challenges inhibiting the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders market.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Sinomatech, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Worthington Industries, Luxfer Group, Hexagon Composites, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Rama Cylinders, Quantum Technologies, Faber Industrie, CIMC ENRIC, Avanco Group and etc.

The worldwide market for CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 970 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Sinomatech

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Worthington Industries

Luxfer Group

Hexagon Composites

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Rama Cylinders

Quantum Technologies

Faber Industrie

Praxair Technologies

CIMC ENRIC

Lianzhong Composites

Avanco Group

Ullit

Global CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market By Type:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Type 4

Others

CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market By Applications:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

