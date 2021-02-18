Thu. Feb 18th, 2021

Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the forecast period 2021-2025

Feb 18, 2021

Scope of the Report:

Solar control glass is not necessarily coloured or mirrored glass, although such finishes can be applied for aesthetic purposes if desired. It incorporates invisible layers of special materials on the glass which have the dual effect of allowing sunlight in, while repelling solar heat. Solar control glass units are typically doubleglazed, which means they also insulate well.
The global average price of Automotive Solar Control Glass is in the decreasing trend, from 26 USD/Pcs in 2011 to 23 USD/Pcs in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
Europe region is the largest supplier of Automotive Solar Control Glass, with a production market share nearly 35% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Automotive Solar Control Glass, enjoying production market share nearly 29% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Automotive Solar Control Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 1420 million US$ in 2024, from 1030 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Solar Control Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

NSG
AGC
Saint Gobain
Guardian Glass
AIG
XINYI
PPG
SYP Glass

Key highlight Of the Research:

  • Automotive Solar Control Glass Industry Chain Analysis
  • Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.
  • Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed
  • Describes the Automotive Solar Control Glass product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.
  • Automotive Solar Control Glass Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.
  • Describes Automotive Solar Control Glass Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market
  • share for Automotive Solar Control Glass are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.
  • Automotive Solar Control Glass sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.
  • Forecast analysis of Automotive Solar Control Glass by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024
  • Supply and demand of world Automotive Solar Control Glass industry
  • Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Value and Growth

Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Automotive Solar Control Glass Market By Type:

Absorbing Solar Control Glass
Reflective Solar Control Glass

Automotive Solar Control Glass Market By Applications:

Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Solar Control Glass market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Automotive Solar Control Glass Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Automotive Solar Control Glass Market By Region:

North America

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Asia Pacific

  • India
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

  • Italy
  • Germany
  • France
  • Spain
  • Central & Eastern Europe
  • Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC
  • Turkey
  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

