Scope of the Report:
In the last several years, global market of Exoskeleton developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 42.91%. In 2017, global revenue of Exoskeleton is nearly 84.96 M USD; the actual sales are about 3395 units.
The classification of Exoskeleton includes lower robots, upper robots, full body robots. And the proportion of lower robots in 2017 is about 63.71%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
The worldwide market for Exoskeleton is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 53.6% over the next five years, will reach 950 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.
This report focuses on the Exoskeleton in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Below are the Key Players in the report:
Cyberdyne
Hocoma
ReWalk Robotics
Ekso Bionics
LockHeed Martin
Parker Hannifin
Interactive Motion Technologies
Panasonic
Myomo
B-TEMIA Inc.
Alter G
US Bionics
Key highlight Of the Research:
- Exoskeleton Industry Chain Analysis
- Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.
- Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed
- Describes the Exoskeleton product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.
- Exoskeleton Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.
- Describes Exoskeleton Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market
- share for Exoskeleton are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.
- Exoskeleton sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.
- Forecast analysis of Exoskeleton by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024
- Supply and demand of world Exoskeleton industry
- Global Exoskeleton Value and Growth
Global Exoskeleton Market Segmentation Analysis-
Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Exoskeleton Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.
Below are the segments covered in this report:
Exoskeleton Market By Type:
Lower
Upper
Full Body
Exoskeleton Market By Applications:
Healthcare
Defense
Industrial
Exoskeleton market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Exoskeleton Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.
Exoskeleton Market By Region:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
