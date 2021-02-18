Thu. Feb 18th, 2021

Atlantic Financial Management

Global Vacutainer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the forecast period 2021-2025

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Vacutainer is in the decreasing trend, from 126 USD/K Pcs in 2012 to 113 USD/K Pcs in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Vacutainer includes Serum Separating Tubes, EDTA Tubes, Plasma Separation Tubes and other. The proportion of EDTA Tubes in 2016 is about 43.6%, and the proportion of Serum Separating Tubes in 2016 is about 38.4%.
Vacutainer is application in Venous Blood Collection, Capillary Blood Collection. The most of Vacutainer is used in Venous Blood Collection, and the market share in 2016 is about 66.2%.

The worldwide market for Vacutainer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 4170 million US$ in 2024, from 3370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Vacutainer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

BD
Terumo
GBO
Medtronic
Sekisui
Sarstedt
FL medical
Narang Medical
Improve Medical
TUD
Hongyu Medical
Sanli
Gong Dong
CDRICH

Key highlight Of the Research:

  • Vacutainer Industry Chain Analysis
  • Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.
  • Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed
  • Describes the Vacutainer product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.
  • Vacutainer Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.
  • Describes Vacutainer Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market
  • share for Vacutainer are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.
  • Vacutainer sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.
  • Forecast analysis of Vacutainer by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024
  • Supply and demand of world Vacutainer industry
  • Global Vacutainer Value and Growth

Global Vacutainer Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Vacutainer Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Vacutainer Market By Type:

Serum Separating Tubes
EDTA Tubes
Plasma Separation Tubes
Other

Vacutainer Market By Applications:

Venous Blood Collection
Capillary Blood Collection

Vacutainer market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Vacutainer Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Vacutainer Market By Region:

North America

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Asia Pacific

  • India
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

  • Italy
  • Germany
  • France
  • Spain
  • Central & Eastern Europe
  • Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC
  • Turkey
  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

