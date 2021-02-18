LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Edge Server Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Edge Server market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Edge Server market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Edge Server market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

HPE, Lenovo, Dell, Cisco, Gigabyte Technology, Nokia, OnLogic, Huawei, Fujitsu, ADLINK, IBM, Inspur, Advantech, Atos, Sugon, Trusme Market Segment by Product Type: Blade, Rack, HCI, Other Market Segment by Application: , Industrial Servers, Commercial Servers

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Edge Server market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Edge Server market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Edge Server industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Edge Server market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Edge Server market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Edge Server market

TOC

1 Edge Server Market Overview

1.1 Edge Server Product Overview

1.2 Edge Server Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Blade

1.2.2 Rack

1.2.3 HCI

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Edge Server Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Edge Server Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Edge Server Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Edge Server Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Edge Server Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Edge Server Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Edge Server Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Edge Server Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Edge Server Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Edge Server Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Edge Server Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Edge Server Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Edge Server Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Edge Server Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Edge Server Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Edge Server Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Edge Server Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Edge Server Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Edge Server Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Edge Server Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Edge Server Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Edge Server Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Edge Server as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Edge Server Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Edge Server Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Edge Server by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Edge Server Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Edge Server Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Edge Server Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Edge Server Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Edge Server Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Edge Server Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Edge Server Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Edge Server by Application

4.1 Edge Server Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial Servers

4.1.2 Commercial Servers

4.2 Global Edge Server Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Edge Server Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Edge Server Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Edge Server Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Edge Server by Application

4.5.2 Europe Edge Server by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Edge Server by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Edge Server by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Edge Server by Application 5 North America Edge Server Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Edge Server Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Edge Server Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Edge Server Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Edge Server Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Edge Server Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Edge Server Business

10.1 HPE

10.1.1 HPE Corporation Information

10.1.2 HPE Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 HPE Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 HPE Edge Server Products Offered

10.1.5 HPE Recent Developments

10.2 Lenovo

10.2.1 Lenovo Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lenovo Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Lenovo Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 HPE Edge Server Products Offered

10.2.5 Lenovo Recent Developments

10.3 Dell

10.3.1 Dell Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dell Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Dell Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Dell Edge Server Products Offered

10.3.5 Dell Recent Developments

10.4 Cisco

10.4.1 Cisco Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cisco Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Cisco Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Cisco Edge Server Products Offered

10.4.5 Cisco Recent Developments

10.5 Gigabyte Technology

10.5.1 Gigabyte Technology Corporation Information

10.5.2 Gigabyte Technology Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Gigabyte Technology Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Gigabyte Technology Edge Server Products Offered

10.5.5 Gigabyte Technology Recent Developments

10.6 Nokia

10.6.1 Nokia Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nokia Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Nokia Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Nokia Edge Server Products Offered

10.6.5 Nokia Recent Developments

10.7 OnLogic

10.7.1 OnLogic Corporation Information

10.7.2 OnLogic Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 OnLogic Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 OnLogic Edge Server Products Offered

10.7.5 OnLogic Recent Developments

10.8 Huawei

10.8.1 Huawei Corporation Information

10.8.2 Huawei Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Huawei Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Huawei Edge Server Products Offered

10.8.5 Huawei Recent Developments

10.9 Fujitsu

10.9.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fujitsu Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Fujitsu Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Fujitsu Edge Server Products Offered

10.9.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments

10.10 ADLINK

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Edge Server Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ADLINK Edge Server Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ADLINK Recent Developments

10.11 IBM

10.11.1 IBM Corporation Information

10.11.2 IBM Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 IBM Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 IBM Edge Server Products Offered

10.11.5 IBM Recent Developments

10.12 Inspur

10.12.1 Inspur Corporation Information

10.12.2 Inspur Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Inspur Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Inspur Edge Server Products Offered

10.12.5 Inspur Recent Developments

10.13 Advantech

10.13.1 Advantech Corporation Information

10.13.2 Advantech Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Advantech Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Advantech Edge Server Products Offered

10.13.5 Advantech Recent Developments

10.14 Atos

10.14.1 Atos Corporation Information

10.14.2 Atos Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Atos Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Atos Edge Server Products Offered

10.14.5 Atos Recent Developments

10.15 Sugon

10.15.1 Sugon Corporation Information

10.15.2 Sugon Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Sugon Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Sugon Edge Server Products Offered

10.15.5 Sugon Recent Developments

10.16 Trusme

10.16.1 Trusme Corporation Information

10.16.2 Trusme Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Trusme Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Trusme Edge Server Products Offered

10.16.5 Trusme Recent Developments 11 Edge Server Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Edge Server Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Edge Server Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Edge Server Industry Trends

11.4.2 Edge Server Market Drivers

11.4.3 Edge Server Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

