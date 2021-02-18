LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Edge Server Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Edge Server market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Edge Server market.
TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Edge Server market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
HPE, Lenovo, Dell, Cisco, Gigabyte Technology, Nokia, OnLogic, Huawei, Fujitsu, ADLINK, IBM, Inspur, Advantech, Atos, Sugon, Trusme
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Blade, Rack, HCI, Other
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Industrial Servers, Commercial Servers
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Edge Server market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Edge Server market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Edge Server industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Edge Server market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Edge Server market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Edge Server market
TOC
1 Edge Server Market Overview
1.1 Edge Server Product Overview
1.2 Edge Server Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Blade
1.2.2 Rack
1.2.3 HCI
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Global Edge Server Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Edge Server Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Edge Server Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Edge Server Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Edge Server Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Edge Server Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Edge Server Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Edge Server Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Edge Server Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Edge Server Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Edge Server Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Edge Server Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Edge Server Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Edge Server Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Edge Server Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Edge Server Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Edge Server Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Edge Server Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Edge Server Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Edge Server Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Edge Server Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Edge Server Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Edge Server as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Edge Server Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Edge Server Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Edge Server by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Edge Server Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Edge Server Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Edge Server Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Edge Server Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Edge Server Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Edge Server Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Edge Server Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Edge Server by Application
4.1 Edge Server Segment by Application
4.1.1 Industrial Servers
4.1.2 Commercial Servers
4.2 Global Edge Server Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Edge Server Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Edge Server Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Edge Server Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Edge Server by Application
4.5.2 Europe Edge Server by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Edge Server by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Edge Server by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Edge Server by Application 5 North America Edge Server Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Edge Server Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Edge Server Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Edge Server Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Edge Server Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Edge Server Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Edge Server Business
10.1 HPE
10.1.1 HPE Corporation Information
10.1.2 HPE Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 HPE Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 HPE Edge Server Products Offered
10.1.5 HPE Recent Developments
10.2 Lenovo
10.2.1 Lenovo Corporation Information
10.2.2 Lenovo Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Lenovo Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 HPE Edge Server Products Offered
10.2.5 Lenovo Recent Developments
10.3 Dell
10.3.1 Dell Corporation Information
10.3.2 Dell Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Dell Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Dell Edge Server Products Offered
10.3.5 Dell Recent Developments
10.4 Cisco
10.4.1 Cisco Corporation Information
10.4.2 Cisco Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Cisco Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Cisco Edge Server Products Offered
10.4.5 Cisco Recent Developments
10.5 Gigabyte Technology
10.5.1 Gigabyte Technology Corporation Information
10.5.2 Gigabyte Technology Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Gigabyte Technology Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Gigabyte Technology Edge Server Products Offered
10.5.5 Gigabyte Technology Recent Developments
10.6 Nokia
10.6.1 Nokia Corporation Information
10.6.2 Nokia Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Nokia Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Nokia Edge Server Products Offered
10.6.5 Nokia Recent Developments
10.7 OnLogic
10.7.1 OnLogic Corporation Information
10.7.2 OnLogic Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 OnLogic Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 OnLogic Edge Server Products Offered
10.7.5 OnLogic Recent Developments
10.8 Huawei
10.8.1 Huawei Corporation Information
10.8.2 Huawei Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Huawei Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Huawei Edge Server Products Offered
10.8.5 Huawei Recent Developments
10.9 Fujitsu
10.9.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information
10.9.2 Fujitsu Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Fujitsu Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Fujitsu Edge Server Products Offered
10.9.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments
10.10 ADLINK
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Edge Server Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 ADLINK Edge Server Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 ADLINK Recent Developments
10.11 IBM
10.11.1 IBM Corporation Information
10.11.2 IBM Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 IBM Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 IBM Edge Server Products Offered
10.11.5 IBM Recent Developments
10.12 Inspur
10.12.1 Inspur Corporation Information
10.12.2 Inspur Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Inspur Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Inspur Edge Server Products Offered
10.12.5 Inspur Recent Developments
10.13 Advantech
10.13.1 Advantech Corporation Information
10.13.2 Advantech Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Advantech Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Advantech Edge Server Products Offered
10.13.5 Advantech Recent Developments
10.14 Atos
10.14.1 Atos Corporation Information
10.14.2 Atos Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Atos Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Atos Edge Server Products Offered
10.14.5 Atos Recent Developments
10.15 Sugon
10.15.1 Sugon Corporation Information
10.15.2 Sugon Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Sugon Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Sugon Edge Server Products Offered
10.15.5 Sugon Recent Developments
10.16 Trusme
10.16.1 Trusme Corporation Information
10.16.2 Trusme Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Trusme Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Trusme Edge Server Products Offered
10.16.5 Trusme Recent Developments 11 Edge Server Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Edge Server Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Edge Server Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Edge Server Industry Trends
11.4.2 Edge Server Market Drivers
11.4.3 Edge Server Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
