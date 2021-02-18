DelveInsight has launched a new report on Hemophilia B Market

Hemophilia B is a rare genetic bleeding disorder in which affected individuals have insufficient levels of a blood protein called factor IX. The severity of hemophilia that a person has is determined by the amount of factor IX (FIX) in the blood. Individuals with mild hemophilia have factor IX levels between 5 and 40% of normal; those with moderate have factor levels from 1 to 5% of normal; and individuals with severe hemophilia have factor levels <1% of normal.

The primary cause behind this disorder is a mutation or change, in Factor IX gene, that provides instructions for making the clotting factor proteins. On the X chromosome, the hemophilia mutation is located, meaning mothers pass this genetic defect on to their children; therefore it is called X-linked inheritance.

The most common treatment for hemophilia B is called Replacement therapy. Concentrates of clotting factor IX are the foundation of this treatment and are administered as an infusion. BeneFIX, Rixubis, Ixinity, Alprolix, Idelvion, and Rebinyn are the some available recombinant factor IX products in the US. Plasma-Derived Factor IX Concentrates and Fresh Frozen Plasma is also used for the treatment.

Around 3 in 100 individuals with hemophilia B produce an antibody to the factor IX replacement therapy used to treat or avoid bleeding episodes, called an inhibitor. The inhibitor prevents the therapy from working, which makes it harder to avoid an episode of bleeding. Blood tests that are used to determine if the blood is clotting properly are called screening tests. Types of screening tests are complete blood count (CBC), activated partial thromboplastin time (APTT) test, prothrombin time (PT) test, and fibrinogen test.

The report covers the descriptive overview of Hemophilia B, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Hemophilia B epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Hemophilia B are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Hemophilia B market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

Table of content

