Tourette Syndrome (TS) or Tourette disorder is a neurological disorder characterized by repetitive, stereotyped, involuntary movements and vocalizations called tics. Tics are sudden twitches, movements, or sounds that people do repeatedly. They can be of two types—motor and vocal. Of these, motor tics are movements of the body such as blinking or jerking an arm whereas vocal tics are sounds that a person makes with his or her voice such as humming. Motor tics generally precede the development of vocal tics and simple tics often precede complex tics

Tics come and go over time, varying in type, frequency, location, and severity. The early symptoms of TS are typically noticed first in childhood, with the average onset between the ages of 3 and 9 years. The first symptoms usually occur in the head and neck area and may progress to include muscles of the trunk and extremities.

Tourette syndrome Symptoms

The symptoms of TS usually tend to decrease with age, however, neurobehavioral disorders such as ADHD, OCD, depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and mood swings may persist and cause impairment in adult life.

Although the cause of TS is unknown, current research points to abnormalities in certain brain regions (including the basal ganglia, frontal lobes, and cortex), the circuits that interconnect these regions, and the neurotransmitters (dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine) responsible for communication among nerve cells. Environmental, developmental, or other factors may also contribute towards the development of the disorders. Current research suggests the role of genetics as well, thus, claiming it to be an inherited disease.

There is no single test to confirm the presence of TS. The diagnosis requires both one motor and one vocal tic for at least 1 year. The disorder often occurs with other conditions (called co-occurring conditions) such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). To rule out the presence of mimicking conditions MRI CT, or EEG become essential.

The majority of people with TS require no medication for tic suppression because tic symptoms often do not cause impairment, however, effective medications are available for those whose symptoms interfere with functioning.

Although TS can be a chronic condition with symptoms lasting a lifetime, most patients experience peak tic severity before the mid-teen years with improvement for the majority of patients in the late teen years and early adulthood.

Tics are often worse with excitement or anxiety and better during calm, focused activities. Certain physical experiences can trigger or worsen tics, for example tight collars may trigger neck tics. They do not go away during sleep but are often significantly diminished.

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Tourette Syndrome Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Tourette Syndrome Tourette Syndrome Market Overview Tourette Syndrome Disease Patient Journey Tourette Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm Treatment Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Tourette Syndrome Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Tourette Syndrome: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Tourette Syndrome KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

