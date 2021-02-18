DelveInsight has launched a new report on Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market

Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) is typically an aggressive, rare, form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that arises from cells originating in the “mantle zone”. The abnormal B Lymphocytes start to collect in the lymph nodes or body organs. They can then form tumors and begin to cause problems within the lymphatic system or the organ where they are growing.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Symptoms

MCL is characterized by specific subsets of symptoms such as fever, night sweats, generalized enlargement of lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy), fatigue, abdominal distention from an enlarged spleen, abdominal decision from enlarged liver and weight loss. Spread of the cancer into other organs (extranodal spread) may produce organ specific symptoms. Moreover, age is typical risk factor for MCL, the median age of MCL onset is 60 years of age with an age range of 35-85 years.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market

The current treatment strategies for MCL primarily depends on multiple factors, including stage of disease, age of the patient, and patient’s overall health. MCL is usually diagnosed once it has spread throughout the body, and the majority of these patients require treatment.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Companies

BeiGene

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals

Janssen/Pharmacyclics (AbbVie Company)

Celgene Corporation

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Drugs

Brukinsa (Zanubrutinib)

Velcade (Bortezomib)

Calquence (Acalabrutinib)

Imbruvica (Ibrutinib)

Revlimid (Lenalidomide)

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Report

MCL have a characteristic genetic lesion known as reciprocal translocation which is a major cause of MCL. In this genetic change, the short segment of one chromosome are moved to another chromosome. This change is considered a driver in the behavior of MCL, which likely works together with other genetic defects to cause MCL.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Mantle Cell Lymphoma, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Mantle Cell Lymphoma epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Mantle Cell Lymphoma are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Mantle Cell Lymphoma market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Mantle Cell Lymphoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Mantle Cell Lymphoma Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Overview Mantle Cell Lymphoma Disease Patient Journey Mantle Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Mantle Cell Lymphoma : Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Mantle Cell Lymphoma KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

