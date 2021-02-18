LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting market.
TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Advanced Lighting Technologies, Cree, Feit Electric, General Electric, LEDVANCE, Leviton, Lighting Science Group, LSI Industries, MLS, Philips Lighting, TCP International, Ushio
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|LED, Fluorescent, HID Lamps
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Nonresidential Buildings, Residential Buildings, Outdoor Lighting
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting market
TOC
1 LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Overview
1.1 LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Product Overview
1.2 LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 LED
1.2.2 Fluorescent
1.2.3 HID Lamps
1.3 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting by Application
4.1 LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Segment by Application
4.1.1 Nonresidential Buildings
4.1.2 Residential Buildings
4.1.3 Outdoor Lighting
4.2 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting by Application
4.5.2 Europe LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting by Application
4.5.4 Latin America LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting by Application 5 North America LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Business
10.1 Advanced Lighting Technologies
10.1.1 Advanced Lighting Technologies Corporation Information
10.1.2 Advanced Lighting Technologies Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Advanced Lighting Technologies LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Advanced Lighting Technologies LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Products Offered
10.1.5 Advanced Lighting Technologies Recent Developments
10.2 Cree
10.2.1 Cree Corporation Information
10.2.2 Cree Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Cree LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Advanced Lighting Technologies LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Products Offered
10.2.5 Cree Recent Developments
10.3 Feit Electric
10.3.1 Feit Electric Corporation Information
10.3.2 Feit Electric Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Feit Electric LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Feit Electric LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Products Offered
10.3.5 Feit Electric Recent Developments
10.4 General Electric
10.4.1 General Electric Corporation Information
10.4.2 General Electric Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 General Electric LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 General Electric LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Products Offered
10.4.5 General Electric Recent Developments
10.5 LEDVANCE, Leviton
10.5.1 LEDVANCE, Leviton Corporation Information
10.5.2 LEDVANCE, Leviton Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 LEDVANCE, Leviton LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 LEDVANCE, Leviton LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Products Offered
10.5.5 LEDVANCE, Leviton Recent Developments
10.6 Lighting Science Group
10.6.1 Lighting Science Group Corporation Information
10.6.2 Lighting Science Group Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Lighting Science Group LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Lighting Science Group LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Products Offered
10.6.5 Lighting Science Group Recent Developments
10.7 LSI Industries
10.7.1 LSI Industries Corporation Information
10.7.2 LSI Industries Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 LSI Industries LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 LSI Industries LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Products Offered
10.7.5 LSI Industries Recent Developments
10.8 MLS
10.8.1 MLS Corporation Information
10.8.2 MLS Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 MLS LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 MLS LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Products Offered
10.8.5 MLS Recent Developments
10.9 Philips Lighting
10.9.1 Philips Lighting Corporation Information
10.9.2 Philips Lighting Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Philips Lighting LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Philips Lighting LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Products Offered
10.9.5 Philips Lighting Recent Developments
10.10 TCP International
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 TCP International LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 TCP International Recent Developments
10.11 Ushio
10.11.1 Ushio Corporation Information
10.11.2 Ushio Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Ushio LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Ushio LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Products Offered
10.11.5 Ushio Recent Developments 11 LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Industry Trends
11.4.2 LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Drivers
11.4.3 LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
