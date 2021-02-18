The VoLTE (Voice Over LTE) Ecosystem Market includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also covers types, enterprises and applications. To start with, analytical view to complete information of The VoLTE (Voice Over LTE) Ecosystem market. It offers market view by regions with countries, development in The VoLTE (Voice Over LTE) Ecosystem industry, opportunity with challenges, sales strategies, growth strategies and revenue analysis to include price.

Table of Contents

1 Chapter 1: Introduction 17

1.1 Executive Summary 17

1.2 Topics Covered 19

1.3 Forecast Segmentation 20

1.4 Key Questions Answered 22

1.5 Key Findings 23

1.6 Methodology 24

1.7 Target Audience 25

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned 26

2 Chapter 2: An Overview of VoLTE 29

2.1 What is VoLTE? 29

2.2 Architectural Evolution of VoLTE 29

2.2.1 CSFB (Circuit-Switched Fallback): The First Step Towards VoLTE 29

2.2.2 The Push From CDMA Operators 30

2.2.3 Towards an IMS Based VoLTE Solution 31

2.2.4 SRVCC (Single Radio Voice Call Continuity) 32

2.2.5 Integrating Video Telephony 33

2.3 Key Enabling Technologies 33

2.3.1 VoLTE Infrastructure 33

2.3.1.1 IMS Core: CSCF, HSS, BGCF & MGCF 34

2.3.1.2 VoLTE Application Servers 35

2.3.1.3 SBC (Session Border Controller) 35

2.3.1.4 MRF (Media Resource Function) 35

2.3.1.5 PCRF (Policy and Charging Rules Function) 35

2.3.2 VoLTE Devices 36

2.3.3 Roaming & Interconnection Technology 36

2.3.3.1 LBO (Local Breakout) 36

2.3.3.2 S8HR (S8 Home Routing) 37

2.4 Market Growth Drivers 37

2.4.1 Spectral Efficiency & Cost Reduction 37

2.4.2 Enabling HD Voice, Video Calling & Rich IP Communications 38

2.4.3 Improved Battery Life 38

2.4.4 Integration with Wi-Fi: Enhanced Indoor Voice Coverage 39

2.4.5 Bundling Voice with Other Services 39

2.4.6 Fighting the OTT Threat 39

2.5 Market Barriers 40

2.5.1 Initial Lack of Compatible Devices 40

2.5.2 Roaming & Interconnect Issues 40

2.5.3 Limited Revenue Potential 41

2.5.4 Service Assurance Challenges 41

3 Chapter 3: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives 42

3.1 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) 42

3.1.1 Release 8: VoLTE Interface Requirements 42

3.1.2 Release 9: Support for SRVCC & VoLTE Emergency Calls 43

3.1.3 Release 10: eSRVCC & aSRVCC 43

3.1.4 Release 11: vSRVCC, rSRVCC & VoLTE Roaming Architecture 43

3.1.5 Release 12: EVS & HEVC Codecs 44

3.1.6 Release 13: MCPTT for Critical Communications 44

3.1.7 Release 14: VoLTE Support for IoT Services 45

3.1.8 Release 15: Further Enhancements to Improve VoLTE User Experience 45

3.2 GSMA 45

3.2.1 Feature Requirements 45

3.2.1.1 IR.92: IMS Profile for Voice and SMS 45

3.2.1.2 IR.94: IMS Profile for Conversational Video Service 46

3.2.2 Roaming, Interworking & Other Guidelines 46

3.2.2.1 IR.64: IMS Service Centralization & Continuity Guidelines 46

3.2.2.2 IR.65: IMS Roaming & Interworking Guidelines 46

3.2.2.3 IR.88: LTE Roaming Guidelines 47

3.3 ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute) 47

3.3.1 Virtualization for VoLTE Infrastructure 47

3.3.1.1 NFV ISG (Industry Specification Group): Releases 1 – 3 47

3.4 Others 49

4 Chapter 4: VoLTE Deployment Case Studies 50

4.1 AT&T 50

4.1.1 Service Launch Strategy 50

4.1.2 Vendor Selection 50

4.1.3 Future Prospects 50

4.2 China Mobile 52

4.2.1 Service Launch Strategy 52

4.2.2 Vendor Selection 53

