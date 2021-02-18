A recent market study published by FMI on the Elevator and Escalator market includes global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Elevator and Escalator market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Elevator and Escalator Market: Taxonomy

The global Elevator and Escalator market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Product Type Elevator Hydraulic Traction Machine Room Less

Vacuum

Escalator Step Type Belt Type Cleat Type Spiral

Load Type Passenger

Freight

Observations

Others Installation New System Installation

Retrofit End Use Residential Low Rise Building Mid Rise Building High Rise Building

Commercial Hotels Airports Subway Station Commercial Complex Office & Institution

Hospital

Infrastructure & Construction

Transportation &Logistics Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the Elevator and Escalator market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand-side & supply-side trends about the Elevator and Escalator market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Elevator and Escalator market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to Elevator and Escalator is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the Elevator and Escalator market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The Elevator and Escalator market report provides the key market trends and developments that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

The Elevator and Escalator market report provides key factors that are expected to support the market growth over the forecast period. This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05- Global Elevator and Escalator Market Volume Analysis

This section explains the Global market volume analysis and forecast for the Elevator and Escalator market in the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 06- Global Elevator and Escalator Market – Pricing Analysis

This section provides the pricing analysis for Elevator and Escalator on the basis of product type.

Chapter 07 – Global Elevator and Escalator Market Consumption (Market Size in US$ Mn) Analysis

This section explains the global market value analysis or market size and forecast for the Elevator and Escalator market in the forecast period of 2020-2030. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Elevator and Escalator market over the forecast period. This section also covers COVID-19 Impact assessment for the global market. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, and forecast factors for the Elevator and Escalator market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 09 – Global Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis by Product Type

Based on product type, the Elevator and Escalator market is segmented into Elevator and Escalator. Hydraulic, traction, machine room less and vacuum are sub segments considered in elevators whereas Step, Belt, Cleat and Spiral are considered in in escalator.

Chapter 10 – Global Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis by Load Type

Based on load type, the Elevator and Escalator market is segmented into Passenger, Freight, Observation and Others.

Chapter 11 – Global Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis by Installation

Based on Installation, the Elevator and Escalator market is segmented into new system installation and retrofit.

Chapter 12 – Global Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis by End Use.

Based on end use, the Elevator and Escalator market is segmented into Residential which includes low rise, midrise and high rise buildings. Commercial which includes hotels, airports, subway stations, commercial complexes and office & institutions. Hospital, Infrastructure & Construction, and Transportation & Logistics.

Chapter 13 – Global Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis by Region

This chapter explains how the Elevator and Escalator market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 14 – North America Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Elevator and Escalator market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on application and countries in North America.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Elevator and Escalator market in Latin America countries such as Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 16 – Europe Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis

Important growth prospects of the Elevator and Escalator market based on its Application in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Russia, Spain, BENELUX and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis

Important growth prospects of the Elevator and Escalator market based on its Applications in several countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are included in this chapter

Chapter 18 – South Asia & Pacific Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis

This chapter highlights the growth of the Elevator and Escalator market in South Asia & Pacific by focusing on India, ASEAN, Oceania, and Rest of South Asia & Pacific. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Elevator and Escalator market in South Asia & Pacific.

Chapter 19 – Middle East & Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the Elevator and Escalator market in Middle East & Africa by focusing on GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa and Rest of MEA. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Elevator and Escalator market in Middle East.

Chapter 20 – Key and Emerging Countries Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis

Important growth prospects of the Elevator and Escalator market for the key and emerging countries are included in this chapter. This chapter helps the reader to under the country wise scenario of the Elevator and Escalator market.

Chapter 21 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Elevator and Escalator market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 22 – Competition Landscape

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Elevator and Escalator market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. The market players featured in the report are Hitachi Ltd. Aritco Lifts AB, DOPPLER S.A., EMAK Elevator, Fujitec Co., Ltd, Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd, KÖHLER Elevator GmbH, Kone Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Orona Group, Schindler Holding Ltd, Schumacher Elevator Company, Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd, Sigma Elevator Company, Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd, Toshiba Elevator And Building Systems Corporation, Thyssenkrupp AG, Otis elevators and more.

Chapter 23 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Elevator and Escalator market report.

Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Elevator and Escalator market.

