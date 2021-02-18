CATV Equipment and Antennas Market: Introduction

Continuous growth of media industry is the key factor contributing to the growth of global CATV Equipment and Antennas market. Cable television (CATV) is a television distribution system that uses a network of cables to deliver multiple video, data, and audio channels. Television cable industry has larger subscriber base compared to other modes of television network. Cable television cable network has various plans for delivering unique services to its subscribers, such as high-resolution digital video, set-top boxes, and others. Also, service providers are also offering broadband services over the cable network as a bundled services. There are various equipment included in CATV infrastructure such as CATV system, receiver equipment, antennas, connecting cables, and others.

CATV Equipment and Antennas Market: Market Dynamics

Huge volume of customer base coupled with continuous requirement of maintaining the cable television network infrastructure, is the prominent factor driving the growth of global CATV Equipment and Antennas market. Rising customer preference particularly in developing regions for subscribing television and broadband as a bundled service, and switch-over from analog to digital television accelerates the growth of global CATV Equipment and Antennas market. Changing technologies, expanding media industry, and continuous progression in government initiatives in rural electrification is expected to fuel the growth of global CATV Equipment and Antennas market. However, growing trend on watching media content in mobile devices and continuous adoption to internet TV, are identifies as restraints expected to have significant impact over the growth of global CATV Equipment and Antennas market.

CATV Equipment and Antennas Market: Market Segmentation

The global CATV Equipment and Antennas market is segmented on the basis of CATV device & connecter, amplifiers, and region.

On the basis if of CATV device & connecter, the global CATV Equipment and Antennas market can be segmented into following types;

Antennas

CATV systems

Cables & connectors

Installation materials

On the basis of amplifier, the global CATV Equipment and Antennas market can be segmented into following types;

MMIC Amplifier

Hybrid Amplifier

CATV Equipment and Antennas Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global CATV Equipment and Antennas market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among all regions, CATV Equipment and Antennas market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to large volume of existing customer base and expanding media market. Eastern Europe, and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to witness significant growth rates, due to growing preference for bundled solution of television and broadband.

CATV Equipment and Antennas Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global CATV Equipment and Antennas market includes Toner Cable, Shenzhen MaiWei Cable TV Equipment Limited, Sharp Vision, Chengdu Hongtushixun Digital Technologe Co., LTD, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, Antop Antenna Inc, Markertek, Division of Tower Products Incorporated, and Z-Band, Inc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

CATV Equipment and Antennas Market segments

CATV Equipment and Antennas Market dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

CATV Equipment and Antennas Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Ecosystem analysis

CATV Equipment and Antennas Market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & Companies involved technology

Value Chain

CATV Equipment and Antennas Market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for CATV Equipment and Antennas Market includes

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Nordics Benelux Rest of the Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Rest of APEJ

Japan

The Middle East & Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

