Global Light Field Camera Market: Introduction

Plenoptic camera is a field camera which acts imaging device that lets creating pictures which can be refocused after being clicked. Light field cameras offers access to entire information accessible about light rays relating with objects in a scene. The plenoptic feature in optics, provides medium of recognizing a specified point where light spreads in a scene through five different dimensions (5D): two dimension to identify the position by which the light reaches at that point and other three dimensions to determine the position of the point. The information which is generated through light field is stored along with the software and image data, either online or on the camera, it also enables the pictures or images to be refocused to show pertinent information for the area selected. Recently, 3D cameras or light field cameras are gaining traction in mobile phones market. Few key vendors in light field camera market are focusing on multiple strategies and are expanding to wide range of electronics and services market.

Global Light Field Camera Market: Drivers and Challenges

Rising disposable income and increase in interest among the population for the advanced technology based photographic devices, increased demand professional photography courses in various regions and increased job opportunities in photography field are some of the prime factors driving the growth of global light field camera market. Durability of the products are among the other factors driving the growth of light field camera.

Increasing features in smartphones and other mobile devices is acting as a big challenge for the light filed camera manufacturers hampering the growth of global light field camera market. Longer replacement cycles of the products is also a factor hindering the growth of global light field camera market.

Global Light Field Camera Market: Segmentation

Global light field camera market can be segmented by end-user, and price range.

On the basis of end-user, global light field camera market can be segmented by enterprises and individuals

On the basis of price range, global light field camera market can be segmented into low price, medium price and high price.

Global Light Field Camera Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in the global light field camera market include Lytro Inc., Apple Inc., Pelican Imaging Corp., Rebellion Photonics, Raytrix GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Cannon Inc., OTOY Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Global Light Field Camera Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global Light Field Camera Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. Light field camera market dominant in North America owing to the better commercialization of new technologies. Also, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth attributed by rise in the market for consumer electronics such as tablets, smartphones, and increased developments in the technologies in the developing countries such as China and India.

Regional analysis for Light Field Camera Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Italy France Spain Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Australia and New Zealand Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

