Thu. Feb 18th, 2021

Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Market is Growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2025

Feb 18, 2021

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Powered Surgical Handpieces is in the decreasing trend, from 1107 USD/Unit in 2012 to 1050 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Powered Surgical Handpieces includes Electric-powered, Battery-powered and Pneumatic-powered, the proportion of Electric-powered in 2016 is about 51%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
Powered Surgical Handpieces is widely used in Orthopedic, ENT, Cardiothoracic, Neurology and other procedures. The most proportion of Powered Surgical Handpieces is in Cardiothoracic, and the proportion in 2016 is 37.25%. The trend of Cardiothoracic is decreasing.

The worldwide market for Powered Surgical Handpieces is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 2150 million US$ in 2024, from 1790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Powered Surgical Handpieces in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Stryker
Johnson & Johnson
B. Braun
Medtronic
Conmed
Smith & Nephew
Zimmer Biomet
De Soutter Medical

Key highlight Of the Research:

  • Powered Surgical Handpieces Industry Chain Analysis
  • Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.
  • Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed
  • Describes the Powered Surgical Handpieces product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.
  • Powered Surgical Handpieces Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.
  • Describes Powered Surgical Handpieces Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market
  • share for Powered Surgical Handpieces are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.
  • Powered Surgical Handpieces sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.
  • Forecast analysis of Powered Surgical Handpieces by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024
  • Supply and demand of world Powered Surgical Handpieces industry
  • Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Value and Growth

Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Powered Surgical Handpieces Market By Type:

Electric-powered
Battery-powered
Pneumatic-powered

Powered Surgical Handpieces Market By Applications:

Orthopedic
ENT
Cardiothoracic
Neurology
Other

Powered Surgical Handpieces market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Powered Surgical Handpieces Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Powered Surgical Handpieces Market By Region:

North America

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Asia Pacific

  • India
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

  • Italy
  • Germany
  • France
  • Spain
  • Central & Eastern Europe
  • Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC
  • Turkey
  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

*Note: We can customize the report as per your requirement. For e.g.; any additional company profile, Volume & Value Analysis, Forecast year, Regional/Country level data, etc.

