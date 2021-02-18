Scope of the Report:
The trend of Front End Module (FEM) modularization is gaining traction, as modularization helps OEMs save on cost, time, and manpower during the manufacturing process. Previously, each and every component of the FEM was assembled by OEMs on the assembly line; this was time-consuming and extended the production process of the vehicle. However, the advent of modularization has enabled OEMs to save on these costs and opt for outsourcing these functions. OEMs save around 20 to 30% of costs through modularization, in comparison with the traditional front-end methods.
The Light Vehicle Front End Modules industry is highly concentrated, the top three manufactures accounting for more than 30% in Europe, and have a rapid growth to North America, Asia and other regions.
The worldwide market for Light Vehicle Front End Modules is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 10400 million US$ in 2024, from 6850 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.
This report focuses on the Light Vehicle Front End Modules in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Below are the Key Players in the report:
HBPO Group
Magna
Valeo
Flex-N-Gate Corporation
DENSO
Calsonic Kansei
Hyundai Mobis
SL Corporation
Yinlun
Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Segmentation Analysis-
Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Report.
Below are the segments covered in this report:
Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market By Type:
Metal/Plastic Hybrids
Composites
Plastic
Steel
Others
Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market By Applications:
Sedan
SUV
Others
Light Vehicle Front End Modules market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.
Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market By Region:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
