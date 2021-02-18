Scope of the Report:
North America is the leading market in terms of volume and value, closely followed by Europe and Asia. The world tennis market is dominated by Wilson, Babolat, Prince, Head, YONEX, Tecnifibre, Dunlop, Volkl, Slazenger, TELOON, ProKennex, PowerAngle, Gamma, PACIFIC, Qiangli, Solinco, One Strings, and Bonny.
The world tennis-racquet market breaks down into two large families: aluminum racquets, which are sturdy and cheap for a beginner or for purely recreational tennis. This market segment is handled more especially by the large sport superstores; lightweight, high-performance graphite racquets for dedicated players, in or out of competition. This customer base is ?courted? by the sector?s specialty stores.
In the overall market, an estimated seven million racquets or so are sold per year the world over. About 77.32% of these are in graphite and 9.10% in aluminum in 2015.
The worldwide market for Tennis Racquet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.
This report focuses on the Tennis Racquet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Key highlight Of the Research:
- Tennis Racquet Industry Chain Analysis
- Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.
- Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed
- Describes the Tennis Racquet product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.
- Tennis Racquet Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.
- Describes Tennis Racquet Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market
- share for Tennis Racquet are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.
- Tennis Racquet sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.
- Forecast analysis of Tennis Racquet by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024
- Supply and demand of world Tennis Racquet industry
- Global Tennis Racquet Value and Growth
Global Tennis Racquet Market Segmentation Analysis-
Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Tennis Racquet Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.
Below are the segments covered in this report:
Tennis Racquet Market By Type:
Graphite
Boron and Kevlar
Aluminum
Woodies
Tennis Racquet Market By Applications:
Professional Tennis Players
Adult Tennis Enthusiasts
Junior Tennis Enthusiasts
Tennis Racquet market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Tennis Racquet Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.
Tennis Racquet Market By Region:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
