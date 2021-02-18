Scope of the Report:
Diabetes is a metabolic disorder that affects your pancreas ability to produce or use insulin. Diabetes currently affects 386 million people worldwide and is expected to increase to 592 million people by 2035. The diabetes prevalence is growing with rising obesity rates, lifestyle and dietary changes, and growing ageing population. Therefore, given the huge numbers of diabetics worldwide and the financial implications due to diabetes, there is a substantial business potential in the diabetes care devices market.
The worldwide market for Diabetes Care Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 25700 million US$ in 2024, from 20000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.
This report focuses on the Diabetes Care Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Below are the Key Players in the report:
Roche
Medtronic plc
J&J
Abbott
Ascensia Diabetes Care
BD
Dexcom
ARKRAY Inc
B. Braun
Terumo Corporation
Ypsomed
Sannuo
Sanofi
I-sens
Alere
Key highlight Of the Research:
- Diabetes Care Devices Industry Chain Analysis
- Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.
- Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed
- Describes the Diabetes Care Devices product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.
- Diabetes Care Devices Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.
- Describes Diabetes Care Devices Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market
- share for Diabetes Care Devices are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.
- Diabetes Care Devices sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.
- Forecast analysis of Diabetes Care Devices by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024
- Supply and demand of world Diabetes Care Devices industry
- Global Diabetes Care Devices Value and Growth
Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation Analysis-
Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Diabetes Care Devices Market Report.
Below are the segments covered in this report:
Diabetes Care Devices Market By Type:
Blood Glucose Meters
Blood Glucose Test Strips
Insulin Pumps
Insulin Syringes
Others
Diabetes Care Devices Market By Applications:
Medical Care
Personal Care
Diabetes Care Devices market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period.
Diabetes Care Devices Market By Region:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
