Hair dyeing or hair coloring is the practice of changing the natural hair color. Hair coloring is basically of 3 types: Permanent, Semi-permanent and Temporary. Often, the prime reason for hair coloring is cosmetic and enhancement of natural beauty. Hair coloring is extremely popular and various shades of hair dye are offered by almost every leading cosmetic brand. About 75% of women in the US dye their hair.

Consumers use hair color and dye not only to cover gray hair but also to make a style statement. Consumers’ desire to look fashionable is thus driving the hair color market. L’Or?al, the leader in the hair color market, markets its products as “Beauty for all.” The company has endorsed many celebrities and beauty experts (so-called brand ambassadors) for product promotion and advertising across different regions. The hair color market has also seen similar revenue from the middle-class population.

Global Hair Dye Industry mainly concentrates on North America and Europe. The Global leading players in this market are L’Or?al Paris, Garnier, Henkel, Liese, Goldwell, Wella, Clairol, HOYU, Shiseido, Godrej and a few others.

The worldwide market for Hair Dye is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 40800 million US$ in 2024, from 24700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Hair Dye in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

L’Or?al Paris

Garnier

Henkel

Liese

Goldwell

Wella

Clairol

HOYU

Shiseido

Godrej

Key highlight Of the Research:

Hair Dye Industry Chain Analysis

Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.

Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed

Describes the Hair Dye product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.

Hair Dye Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.

Describes Hair Dye Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market

share for Hair Dye are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.

Hair Dye sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.

Forecast analysis of Hair Dye by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024

Supply and demand of world Hair Dye industry

Global Hair Dye Value and Growth

Global Hair Dye Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Hair Dye Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Hair Dye Market By Type:

Temporary Hair Dye

Semi- & Demi-Permanent Hair Dye

Permanent Hair Dye

Hair Dye Market By Applications:

Home Use

Commercial Use

Hair Dye market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Hair Dye Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Hair Dye Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

