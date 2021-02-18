Scope of the Report:

Animal growth promoters are defined as the chemicals and drugs that help animals in growing faster by digesting their food more effectively, getting maximum benefit out of it and allowing the animals to develop into strong and healthy adults. These chemicals also protect the animal from various types of microbial diseases. Animal growth promoters market can be differentiated on the basis of different type of animal growth promoters and on the basis of animal classes. Depending on the nature and use of chemicals, various types of animal growth promoter are available on the market, including Antibiotics, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Feed Enzymes, Organic acid, Essential Oil Compounds and etc.

Antibiotic growth promoters still capture the major revenue share of the animal growth promoters market, while considering consumption volume, Prebiotics and Probiotics segment is leading the market, taking about one third of total market sales. In recent years, Eubiotics like organic acid, phytogenic and essential oil compounds are seeing a rapid growing trend, which is considered to be alternatives to Antibiotic Growth Promoters in Animal Feed Industry.

Depending on downstream animal classes, the animal growth promoter market has been differentiated into following categories: Livestock, Aquaculture, Poultry and Others. Livestock and poultry are the dominating classes of animals which are provided with animal growth promoters. Increase in the yield of the products such as eggs, wool and milk, which are originated from these animals is the major reason which is driving the animal growth promoters market among livestock and poultry classes. Additionally, the increasing demand of meat worldwide is the other major factor which will propel the animal growth promoters market in the future. Animal growth promoters help the animal in gaining weight and fat, which results in more meat production and expensive selling of animal.

The worldwide market for Animal Growth Promoter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 10900 million US$ in 2024, from 8430 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Animal Growth Promoter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Cargill Animal Health

Royal DSM N.V.

Elanco Animal Health

Zoetis, Inc.

Alltech, Inc.

Bayer Animal Health

Kemin

Yiduoli

DuPont (Danisco)

Novozymes

Merck Animal Health

Biomin

Novus International, Inc.

BASF SE

Chr.Hansen

Key highlight Of the Research:

Animal Growth Promoter Industry Chain Analysis

Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.

Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed

Describes the Animal Growth Promoter product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.

Animal Growth Promoter Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.

Describes Animal Growth Promoter Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market

share for Animal Growth Promoter are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.

Animal Growth Promoter sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.

Forecast analysis of Animal Growth Promoter by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024

Supply and demand of world Animal Growth Promoter industry

Global Animal Growth Promoter Value and Growth

Global Animal Growth Promoter Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Animal Growth Promoter Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Animal Growth Promoter Market By Type:

Antibiotic

Prebiotics and Probiotics

Feed Enzymes

Others

Animal Growth Promoter Market By Applications:

Livestock

Aquaculture

Poultry

Other

Animal Growth Promoter market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Animal Growth Promoter Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Animal Growth Promoter Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

