Cyanate Ester Resin production market is relatively concentrated. North America and Europe are the major production areas as well as the leading consumption market. However, small players in other areas like China are growing slowly in recent years, and they are seeking ways to enter into the global market.

Raw material cost is the biggest cost section for cyanate ester resin manufacturing. cyanate ester compound, the main direct upstream material, are mostly supplied by Cyanate Ester Resin producer themselves. Huntsman, Lonza, TenCate, Cytec and Hexcel are the leading players in global market, Techia Corporation and Jiangdu Maida Group are key players in China production market.

Price of Cyanate Ester Resin fluctuated obviously in 2012-2017, due to the upward trend of raw material prices and R & D expenditure, the Cyanate Ester Resin price is forecasted to keep a growing trend in next few years.

The worldwide market for Cyanate Ester Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Cyanate Ester Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Huntsman

Lonza

Techia Corporation

TenCate

Cytec

Hexcel

Jiangdu Maida Group

Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market Segmentation Analysis-

Cyanate Ester Resin Market By Type:

Bisphenol-based Cyanate Ester Resin

Novolac-based Cyanate Ester Resin

Other Types

Cyanate Ester Resin Market By Applications:

Aircraft and Space Structures

Electronics

Other

Cyanate Ester Resin market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Cyanate Ester Resin Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Cyanate Ester Resin Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

