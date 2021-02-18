Scope of the Report:

There are many types of nylon 6 commercially available. However, GF 30% reinforced type occupied the most market share. Based on end-use industries, nylon 6 are widely used on Automotive part production, E & E industries, consumer durables?food and industry

In USA market, automotive industry is the leading market driver for nylon 6 production market.

Major raw material for nylon 6 production is Caprolactam (CPL). CPL is an organic compound with the formula (CH2)5 C (O) NH, it is the main semi-finished product used to produce Caprolactam – the raw material for producing polyamide fibers and materials (nylon). The price of Caprolactam is seeing a rising trend in recent years, which in turn may bring an uptrend in nylon 6 price market sometime.

The worldwide market for Nylon 6 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 2320 million US$ in 2024, from 2100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Nylon 6 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

BASF SE

Honeywell

Royal DSM N.V

Lanxess

Clariant Corporation

Unitika

DOMO Chemicals

Firestone Textiles Company

Grupa Azoty

LIBOLON

Polymeric Resources Corporation

UBE

EMS-Grivory

Shakespeare

Key highlight Of the Research:

Nylon 6 Industry Chain Analysis

Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.

Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed

Describes the Nylon 6 product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.

Nylon 6 Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.

Describes Nylon 6 Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market

share for Nylon 6 are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.

Nylon 6 sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.

Forecast analysis of Nylon 6 by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024

Supply and demand of world Nylon 6 industry

Global Nylon 6 Value and Growth

Global Nylon 6 Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Nylon 6 Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Nylon 6 Market By Type:

Standard Nylon 6

Reinforced Nylon 6

Nylon 6 Market By Applications:

Automotive Industry

Electronics & Electrical

Packaging Industry

Others

Nylon 6 market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Nylon 6 Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Nylon 6 Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

