In 2015, Europe is the largest supplier and consumption market of peat with revenue market share of 90.92% due to the great demand. Following Europe is Canada, with occupied market share of 4.28%. In recent years, the price of peat is increasing slowly due to the limited resources. In the market Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH, Vapo Oy, Jiffy Products, Premier Tech, Sun Gro Horticulture, Lambert, Bord na Mona PLC, R?kyva, Coco Green, Dutch Plantin, and Turveruukki Oy are the market leader. Vapo Oy is the larget palyer and it major market is in Europe, Lambert is the largest in North America.

The worldwide market for Peat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 860 million US$ in 2024, from 760 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. This report focuses on the Peat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH Vapo Oy Jiffy Products Premier Tech Sun Gro Horticulture Lambert Bord na Mona PLC R?kyva Coco Green Dutch Plantin SMS Exports Turveruukki Oy

Sod peat Coco Peat Others

Agriculture and Horticulture Energy Other Applications

Peat market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Peat Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

