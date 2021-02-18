Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and stable animal husbandry. FDA approves guanidinoacetic acid for broiler chickens and turkeys in 2016, so the consumption in USA will keep explosive increase in the coming five years.

The major raw material for Guanidinoacetic Acid is Thiourea, Bromoethane, Glycine, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Guanidinoacetic Acid industry.

The worldwide market for Guanidinoacetic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 38 million US$ in 2024, from 29 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Guanidinoacetic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Evonik

GENDONE

Hebei Daxiao

Tiancheng Chempharm

Lubon Industry

Hubei Yuanhua

Jiangsu Yuanyang

Shijiazhuang Zexing Group

Global Guanidinoacetic Acid Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Guanidinoacetic Acid Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Guanidinoacetic Acid Market By Type:

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Other

Guanidinoacetic Acid Market By Applications:

Fodder

Medicine

Other

Guanidinoacetic Acid market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period.

Guanidinoacetic Acid Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

