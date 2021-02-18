Scope of the Report:

In an increasingly complex power-generation landscape and a growing energy market, the capability to control the flow of power is fast gaining in crucial importance. This is the area, where phase-shifting transformers (PST) excel. Grid operators use this capability to increase the transmission capacity of the network, while minimizing expensive grid expansions. These transformers protect lines, make grids more reliable, and reduce transmission losses. And they are among the most economic and cost-efficient solutions for power-flow management out there.

With growing need from power grids worldwide, orders are growing year by year. The main players in Phase Shifting Transformer market are Siemens, ABB, Tamini, Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric and a few others. They attracted most of the orders, either for domestic or out abroad requirements.

Phase Shifting Transformers can be Single-Core or Two-Core, Single tank or Two tank, Symmetrical or Non-symmetrical, 90? regulation or 60? regulation design, based on different parameters. The most common types are: Two-core design in symmetric or asymmetric configuration and Single-core design in symmetric or asymmetric configuration. Both of them allow a possible addition of an in-phase voltage regulation, to compensate the net voltage fluctuation or to combine in-phase and quadrature regulation. Phase-shifting transformers are highly complex units. To meet the unique needs of each specific customer, phase shifters are often custom-designed and manufactured to specification.

The growth of the Phase Shifting Transformer (PST) market is likely to be driven by developing economies such as India, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia, with upcoming long-distance transmission network projects. However, the market in certain developed countries such as the US, Japan, and Australia is expected to decline in the long term future, thereby restricting the scope of future market growth in these countries.

The worldwide market for Phase Shifting Transformers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 73 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Phase Shifting Transformers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Siemens

ABB

Tamini

Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric

Others

Global Phase Shifting Transformers Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Phase Shifting Transformers Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Phase Shifting Transformers Market By Type:

Below 400 M VA

400 MVA-800 MVA

Over 800 MVA

Phase Shifting Transformers Market By Applications:

re-distribute power in parallel lines (both ends are at same voltage level)

direct power from one voltage level to another (auto-transformer + PST)

Phase Shifting Transformers market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Phase Shifting Transformers Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Phase Shifting Transformers Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

