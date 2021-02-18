Scope of the Report:

The biggest growth is expected in the Asian countries. Mushroom consumption in China, Japan and India is quite large. Partly because of the growing focus on healthy and organic foods, demand in these countries will continue to grow. China is the largest market for cultivated mushrooms, accounting for more than 30 percent of the global market. Moreover, demand is on the rise in North America, and South America is also recording an explosive growth. Meanwhile, Africa and the Middle East recorded a reasonable growth.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. Considering the feature of this product, indirect selling channels composed over 90% share for big players.

The worldwide market for Enoki Mushroom is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.1% over the next five years, will reach 1530 million US$ in 2024, from 1550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Enoki Mushroom in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Greenpeace Green Co. (Greenco.)

Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd

Guangdong Xinghe Biotechnology Company Limited

Hampyeong Chon Ji Mushroom Agricultural Union Corporation (HCMA)

Global Enoki Mushroom Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Enoki Mushroom Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Enoki Mushroom Market By Type:

Wild Type

Cultivated Type

Enoki Mushroom Market By Applications:

Fresh

Dried

Food Processing Industry

Enoki Mushroom market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Enoki Mushroom Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Enoki Mushroom Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

*Note: We can customize the report as per your requirement. For e.g.; any additional company profile, Volume & Value Analysis, Forecast year, Regional/Country level data, etc.

