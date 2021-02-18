Scope of the Report:

The top three brand owners are Ravensburger, Disney and White Mountain Puzzles, with global revenue market share as 11.23%, 7.29% and 2.72% in 2017.

At present, in developed countries, the whole Jigsaw Toys industry is generally at a more advanced level. The highest value-added of Jigsaw Toys industry is R & D design. This part is captured by US, EU and Japan brand owner. However, foreign companies? manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. The world’s largest production area is concentrated in China. China is a major Jigsaw Toys producer.

Competition in the global Jigsaw Toys market is intensifying. The high-end of the market is dominated by foreign enterprises while local brands are the mainstay in the medium- to low-end segments of the market. Practically all international toy giants have established their own factories on the mainland or collaborated with local manufacturers to engage in production. Most of the major international toy enterprises have also made their inroads into the China mainland market by way of appointing sales agents or setting up their own marketing operations there.

With the development of global Jigsaw Toys production technology, the manufacturers have realized that the copyrights, patents, and intellectual property are most important part of toy industry. Their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases. Meanwhile, more and more parents pay more attention to the education of children, it can be forecast that Jigsaw Toys would be grow faster than other toy, especially in the BRIC countries. Although Jigsaw Toys brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Jigsaw Toys is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 450 million US$ in 2024, from 440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Jigsaw Toys in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Springbok Puzzles

Robotime

Disney

Schmidt Spiele

CubicFun

Educa Borras

Ravensburger

Artifact Puzzles

Tenyo

Toy Town

Cobble Hill

White Mountain Puzzles

Buffalo Games

Castorland

Hape

Key highlight Of the Research:

Jigsaw Toys Industry Chain Analysis

Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.

Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed

Describes the Jigsaw Toys product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.

Jigsaw Toys Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.

Describes Jigsaw Toys Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market

share for Jigsaw Toys are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.

Jigsaw Toys sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.

Forecast analysis of Jigsaw Toys by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024

Supply and demand of world Jigsaw Toys industry

Global Jigsaw Toys Value and Growth

Global Jigsaw Toys Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Jigsaw Toys Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Jigsaw Toys Market By Type:

Wood Materials

Plastic Materials

Paper Materials

Jigsaw Toys Market By Applications:

Children

Adults

Jigsaw Toys market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Jigsaw Toys Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Jigsaw Toys Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

