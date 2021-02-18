Scope of the Report:

China and India are the major raw garlic production regions, also the leading Dehydrated Garlic exporting countries. China takes about 85% of total global Dehydrated Garlic output, with only about 15% consumption share. North America and Europe are dominating the global Dehydrated Garlic consumption market, with about 32% and 20% market share in 2017.

The price of Dehydrated Garlic is highly affected by the fresh Garlic price change, in 2013-2017, Dehydrated Garlic price shows an increasing trend, while it shows to go down recently, caused by last year’s large inventory surplus. The market is predicted to stay relatively stable in following few years.

There are tons of player in this industry, most of them are small players and the market is highly scattered. Leading players in the market are Henan Sunny Foods, LIMING Food, Hong Freezing & Storing Co., Ltd of Jinxiang County, Jinxiang Huihe, Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co.,Ltd, B.C. Foods (Shandong) Co., Ltd and etc. most of them are based in China. As technical barrier of Dehydrated Garlics processing is low, the market competition may become more intense in forecast period.

The worldwide market for Dehydrated Garlic is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 790 million US$ in 2024, from 630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Dehydrated Garlic in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Garlico Industries Ltd.

V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd

Henan Sunny Foods

Oceanic Foods Limited

LIMING Food

Hong Freezing & Storing Co., Ltd of Jinxiang County

Jinxiang Huihe

Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co.,Ltd

B.C. Foods (Shandong) Co., Ltd

Handan Green and Healthy Dehydrated Vegetables Food Co.,Ltd

Key highlight Of the Research:

Dehydrated Garlic Industry Chain Analysis

Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.

Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed

Describes the Dehydrated Garlic product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.

Dehydrated Garlic Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.

Describes Dehydrated Garlic Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market

share for Dehydrated Garlic are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.

Dehydrated Garlic sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.

Forecast analysis of Dehydrated Garlic by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024

Supply and demand of world Dehydrated Garlic industry

Global Dehydrated Garlic Value and Growth

Global Dehydrated Garlic Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Dehydrated Garlic Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Dehydrated Garlic Market By Type:

Dehydrated Garlic Flakes

Dried Garlic Granules

Dried Garlic Powder

Dehydrated Garlic Market By Applications:

Home Use

Commercial Use (Food Processing, restaurants and etc.)

Dehydrated Garlic market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Dehydrated Garlic Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Dehydrated Garlic Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

