Scope of the Report:
Buttermilk is widely used in retail. With the development of economy, not only retail but also food processing needs more Buttermilk. So, Buttermilk has a huge market potential
Milk is the main raw materials of Buttermilk. With the development of Buttermilk, raw materials? manufacturers are also benefited from the Buttermilk industry in some extent.
This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it?s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders? prefer.
The global Buttermilk production increased to 1684 K MT in 2016, from 1429 K MT in 2011, with an average growth rate of about 2%-3%. Currently the main producing countries are in EU, USA . Europe occupied over 50% production of the world, and USA is the second production region with a share of about 13%.
The worldwide market for Buttermilk is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 920 million US$ in 2024, from 840 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.
This report focuses on the Buttermilk in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Below are the Key Players in the report:
Amul
Arla Foods
DairyAmerica
Sodiaal Group
Fonterra
Dairy Farmers of America
Glanbia
Valley Milk
Associated Milk Producers
Arion Dairy Products
Innova Food Ingredients
Sterling Agro Industries
Grain Millers
Agri-Mark
Land O’Lakes
Key highlight Of the Research:
- Buttermilk Industry Chain Analysis
- Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.
- Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed
- Describes the Buttermilk product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.
- Buttermilk Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.
- Describes Buttermilk Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market
- share for Buttermilk are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.
- Buttermilk sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.
- Forecast analysis of Buttermilk by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024
- Supply and demand of world Buttermilk industry
- Global Buttermilk Value and Growth
Global Buttermilk Market Segmentation Analysis-
Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Buttermilk Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.
Below are the segments covered in this report:
Buttermilk Market By Type:
Liquid Buttermilk
Buttermilk Powder
Buttermilk Market By Applications:
Confectionery
Ice Cream
Bakery
Dairy-based Sauces
Buttermilk market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Buttermilk Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.
Buttermilk Market By Region:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
