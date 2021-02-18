Scope of the Report:

Flowers that are not available naturally, but made artificially from various materials are known as Artificial Flowers. In other words, Artificial Flowers are imitations of natural flowers. Silk Flowers, Soap Flowers, Paper Flowers, Clay Flowers, Plastic Flowers, Porcelain Flowers and Leather Flowers are some examples of artificial flowers. Artificial Flowers are indeed a replica of naturally available flowers. The art of making Artificial Flowers is so specialized that it usually takes more than just a glance to differentiate artificial flowers from natural flowers.

Currently, there are many players in Artificial Flowers market. Competition in this market is intense and the market concentration is very low. Some well-known players include Tongxin Artificial Flowers, FuLi Silk Flower Factory, Suqian Hollia Arts & Crafts, Ngar Tat, J.S. Flower, Nearly Natural, Dongguan Fusheng Arts, Dongguan Heng Xiang plant simulation Ltd., Qihao, Dongchu Sculpture, Gold Eagle and etc. There are many more notable players like Oulan Group Thailand Paula Suede artificial flower factory and Top Artificial Flower. The competition will be more intense in the following years.

With so much labor intensive production, it is no surprise that the majority of silk flowers are produced in China. Guangdong Province in China being the largest region for artificial flower and plant production. Other producers include Thailand, Honduras and etc. In 2016, production of China took about 69.91% market share (based on output volume), following with Europe and Southeast Asia and North America. In terms of consumption, North America and Europe are leading the market, with 28.58% and 33.31% global market share respectively in 2016.

The worldwide market for Artificial Flower is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 2250 million US$ in 2024, from 1640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Artificial Flower in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Artificial Flower Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Artificial Flower market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Artificial Flower Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

