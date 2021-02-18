Scope of the Report:
The two largest operators account for about 23.13 % of total industry revenue in 2015. Key market players include ATS, Bosch Rexroth, Daifuku, Beckhoff, Destaco, D�rr, Fives Group, RichardsWilcox, Dorner, and SFI among others.
Power & Free Conveyors covered over 65 % of the market share in 2015, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 3.39% from 2016 to 2021.
Worldwide, Automobile Industry was the largest consumer of Conveyor, which is responsible for about 59.35 percent of Conveyor consumption in 2015. The remaining 40.65 percent was consumed for Electronic Industry and Consumer Goods etc.
The worldwide market for Conveyor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 740 million US$ in 2024, from 610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.
This report focuses on the Conveyor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Below are the Key Players in the report:
ATS
Daifuku
Bosch Rexroth
Beckhoff
Destaco
D�rr
Fives Group
RichardsWilcox
Dorner
SFI
SSI
Idealline
Motion Index Drives
Allied Conveyor Systems
PACLINE
Key highlight Of the Research:
- Conveyor Industry Chain Analysis
- Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.
- Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed
- Describes the Conveyor product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.
- Conveyor Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.
- Describes Conveyor Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market
- share for Conveyor are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.
- Conveyor sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.
- Forecast analysis of Conveyor by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024
- Supply and demand of world Conveyor industry
- Global Conveyor Value and Growth
Global Conveyor Market Segmentation Analysis-
Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Conveyor Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.
Below are the segments covered in this report:
Conveyor Market By Type:
Power & Free Conveyors
Programmable Conveyors
Precision Indexing Conveyors
Conveyor Market By Applications:
Electronic Industry
Automobile Industry
Consumer Goods
Conveyor market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Conveyor Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.
Conveyor Market By Region:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
