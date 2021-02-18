Scope of the Report:
For the purpose of this report,
The worldwide market includes four regions: North America, Europe, China, Korea and the rest of the world (ROW). It is expects to see considerable growth for the external AC-DC power supply unit market over the forecast period in each of these regions with the largest market of 90 percent in Asia.
The communications segment will again maintain the largest unit market and will be dominated by the mobile phone industry, which uses inexpensive low-wattage power supplies in the <5W and 5-10W categories. As a result of the high level of commoditization for mobile phone power supplies, this segment will record the lowest per unit average selling price. Despite this, the communications segment will record the second-largest dollar market covered in the report and will present a significant opportunity for power supply manufacturers. The market for both military and medical is small and does not benefit from volume pricing conditions existing in other industries.
With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, the external AC-DC power supply market maintain strong developed trend due to the numerous applications which developed rapidly, such as mobile communications, consumer electronics, computers, etc.
The worldwide market for External AC-DC Power Supply is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -6.1% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.
This report focuses on the External AC-DC Power Supply in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Request a FREE Sample Copy of External AC-DC Power Supply Market Report : https://www.reportspedia.com/report/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-external-ac-dc-power-supply-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/2285#request_sample
Below are the Key Players in the report:
Delta(Eltek)
Lite-On Technology
Acbel Polytech
Salcomp
Chicony Power
Emerson(Artesyn)
Flextronics
Mean Well
TDK Lambda
Phihong
FSP Group
Key highlight Of the Research:
- External AC-DC Power Supply Industry Chain Analysis
- Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.
- Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed
- Describes the External AC-DC Power Supply product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.
- External AC-DC Power Supply Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.
- Describes External AC-DC Power Supply Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market
- share for External AC-DC Power Supply are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.
- External AC-DC Power Supply sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.
- Forecast analysis of External AC-DC Power Supply by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024
- Supply and demand of world External AC-DC Power Supply industry
- Global External AC-DC Power Supply Value and Growth
Global External AC-DC Power Supply Market Segmentation Analysis-
Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the External AC-DC Power Supply Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.
Below are the segments covered in this report:
External AC-DC Power Supply Market By Type:
<5W
5 – 10W
11- 50W
51 – 100W
100 – 250W
External AC-DC Power Supply Market By Applications:
Computer & Office
Mobile Communications
Consumer
Telecom/datacomm
Industrial
Medical
LED lighting
Wireless power & charging
Military & aerospace
Get up to 30% Discount on this Premium Report @ https://www.reportspedia.com/discount_inquiry/discount/2285
External AC-DC Power Supply market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of External AC-DC Power Supply Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.
External AC-DC Power Supply Market By Region:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
For more Information or Browse the complete report @ https://www.reportspedia.com/report/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-external-ac-dc-power-supply-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/2285#table_of_contents
*Note: We can customize the report as per your requirement. For e.g.; any additional company profile, Volume & Value Analysis, Forecast year, Regional/Country level data, etc.
To know more about this report, Contact Us: [email protected]
Contact Us:
C-2/101, Saudamini Complex, Right Bhusari Colony, Kothrud, Pune, Maharashtra 411038
Alex White– [email protected]
UK: +44 33 3303 4979
US: +1(806)4400782https://atlanticfinancialmanagement.co.uk/