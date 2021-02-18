Scope of the Report:

For the purpose of this report,

The worldwide market includes four regions: North America, Europe, China, Korea and the rest of the world (ROW). It is expects to see considerable growth for the external AC-DC power supply unit market over the forecast period in each of these regions with the largest market of 90 percent in Asia.

The communications segment will again maintain the largest unit market and will be dominated by the mobile phone industry, which uses inexpensive low-wattage power supplies in the <5W and 5-10W categories. As a result of the high level of commoditization for mobile phone power supplies, this segment will record the lowest per unit average selling price. Despite this, the communications segment will record the second-largest dollar market covered in the report and will present a significant opportunity for power supply manufacturers. The market for both military and medical is small and does not benefit from volume pricing conditions existing in other industries.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, the external AC-DC power supply market maintain strong developed trend due to the numerous applications which developed rapidly, such as mobile communications, consumer electronics, computers, etc.

The worldwide market for External AC-DC Power Supply is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -6.1% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the External AC-DC Power Supply in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Delta(Eltek)

Lite-On Technology

Acbel Polytech

Salcomp

Chicony Power

Emerson(Artesyn)

Flextronics

Mean Well

TDK Lambda

Phihong

FSP Group

Key highlight Of the Research:

External AC-DC Power Supply Industry Chain Analysis

Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.

Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed

Describes the External AC-DC Power Supply product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.

External AC-DC Power Supply Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.

Describes External AC-DC Power Supply Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market

share for External AC-DC Power Supply are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.

External AC-DC Power Supply sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.

Forecast analysis of External AC-DC Power Supply by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024

Supply and demand of world External AC-DC Power Supply industry

Global External AC-DC Power Supply Value and Growth

Global External AC-DC Power Supply Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the External AC-DC Power Supply Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

External AC-DC Power Supply Market By Type:

<5W

5 – 10W

11- 50W

51 – 100W

100 – 250W

External AC-DC Power Supply Market By Applications:

Computer & Office

Mobile Communications

Consumer

Telecom/datacomm

Industrial

Medical

LED lighting

Wireless power & charging

Military & aerospace

External AC-DC Power Supply market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of External AC-DC Power Supply Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

External AC-DC Power Supply Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

*Note: We can customize the report as per your requirement.

