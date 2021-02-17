Artillery Fire Control System Market: Overview

Environmental changes and increasing threats by terrorists have led to the requirement for a new approach towards defence strategy. This particular need has shifted the focus towards modern as well as sophisticated systems with quick control and command. Artillery fire control systems have been designed mainly for the ground weaponry fire control, integrated with the tasks of modern war management. Artillery fire control systems consist of equipment required for digital communication and differential GPS for artillery tasks ranging from fire direction centre to fire positions. Fire positions equipment were designed to collect rapid as well as accurate data to make adjustments, determine speed and direction of target and predict the position of the target at any instant. The system is integrated onto any self-propelled or towed piece of artillery as well as multiple rocket launcher systems. The artillery fire control system generally consists of three sub-assemblies, i.e. commander station, gun loader panel and gun layer panel. Navigation and alignment unit, muzzle velocity radar, tactical communications unit and different turret sensors are the terminals to which an artillery fire control system is connected to receive signal or information. Artillery fire control systems can control the firing of a number of weapons such as guns, mortars, howitzers, etc. at the same time.

Artillery Fire Control System Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

Reduction in artillery response time and increased firing accurateness are the two factors driving the growth of the global artillery fire control system market. Furthermore, the capacity to simultaneously fire different weapons at a number of different targets is another factor fuelling the growth of global artillery fire control system market. Reduced quantity of required ammunition, efficient mission planning and increased efficiency are some of the factors driving the growth of global artillery fire control system market. Moreover, standard instructions and messages are connected and can be sent automatically through these systems, which in turn, is driving the demand for this market.

Restraints:

High cost of the system as well as requirement of highly skilled operators are the restraining factors hindering the growth of global artillery fire control system market. Overdependence of the operators on the system during the war can sometimes affect their strategy which can prove to be yet another factor hindering the growth of the global artillery fire control system market.

Artillery Fire Control System Market: Segmentation:

Type of sensor Sonar

Infra-red search and track

Range finders and sonar Fire control method Direct fire control method

Indirect fire method

Artillery Fire Control System Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global artillery fire control system market are:

MAS Zengrange Ltd

Kable

Denel Land Systems

Seiler Instrument Inc.

Kearfott Corporation

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG (KMW)

MAS Zengrange (NZ) Ltd.

Artillery Fire Control System Market: Region-wise Outlook

According to region, global artillery fire control system market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, APEJ, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Owing to its need for strong defence and a powerful military, North America is expected to dominate the artillery fire control system market in near future. Owing to high demand in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, and Western Europe due to strong threats related to terrorism, the artillery fire control system market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period in this region. Middle East and Africa and Eastern Europe are anticipated to be the majorly growing regions in the global artillery fire control system market over the forecast period. Owing to the threats from the neighbouring countries, Japan is expected to show considerable growth in the global artillery fire control system market over the forecast period.

