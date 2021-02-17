Global Turbidimeter Market: Introduction

The quality of products is of prime importance in the food, beverage and chemical industries. The correct ratio of various constituents, their appearance, texture, etc. are considered as deciding parameters as well as standards of purity. One sample of any liquid may contain a large number of contaminants and micro particles that tend to make it unfit for consumption or utilization. Particles with particle size above 100 micron are visible with naked eyes but those with less than the size cannot be seen and solution will appear clear. Turbidity and total suspended solids are important indicators of purity and quality monitoring. A turbidimeter is an equipment used to determine the amount of cloudiness in a solution. This cloudiness caused by the presence of finely divided suspended particles scatter light when a beam is passed. Depending upon the shape, size and composition of the solid, the incident light scatters in different directions, which is then collected through different detectors placed at different orientation. Heavier and relatively larger particles don’t allow incident light to pass through and scatter less radiation as opposed to smaller particles. Measuring this fluctuation of light intensity in terms of Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU) of incident radiation is used to study various quantitative and qualitative analysis of the solution.

Global Turbidimeter Market: Drivers & Restraints

With prime utilization in quality testing, the turbidimeter market is expected to witness a significant growth owing to increasing consumption of turbidimeter for water treatment and sewage. Stringent environmental regulations regarding mandatory monitoring of turbidity and water quality to ensure safe product for public consumption is another driving factor. In addition, apart from regulatory compliances, turbidity monitoring market is also expanding owing to increasing demand from chemical, paints and pharmaceutical manufacturers to assess and analyse filter performance and detect filter breakthrough. Likewise, the thriving food and beverage industry is expected to create a sustainable demand for turbidimeter market owing to significant dependence to check for purity and proportion. However, owing to the functional limitations and presence of alternate automated integrated solutions in the industry, the turbidimeter market is restrained to some extent.

Global Turbidimeter Market: Segmentation

End-use Chemical manufacturing

Paper and Pulp

Water and Sewage Treatment and Monitoring

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Oil & Gas

Paints and Coatings

Others Product use Equipment Laboratory Portable

Accessories

Turbidimeter Market: Regional Outlook

Among different markets, North America and Western Europe turbidimeter market account for major contribution in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The forecasted consumption and demand growth of turbidimeter sales for these regions are expected to be relatively mature. However, the U.S. turbidimeter market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the escalating sales of portable turbidimeter for pharmaceutical and sewage treatment application. The thriving chemical manufacturing and food & beverage ecosystem is propelling sales of turbidimeter market in the APEJ region, with turbidimeter market spearheaded by India, China and ASEAN countries. Moderate sales of turbidimeter in Japan is expected to create relatively moderate revenue opportunities, with demand for clinical and laboratory uses of turbidimeter driving the sales growth during the forecast period. With effective investment in public health and infrastructure, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa turbidimeter market are expected to witness relatively higher unit sales. Latin America turbidimeter market is expected to witness a relatively higher value and volume growth owing to thriving paper and pulp production in the region.

Turbidimeter Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the global turbidimeter market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Turner Designs, LaMotte Company, HF scientific, Watts Water Technologies, Inc, Hanna Instruments, Inc., Tintometer GmbH, GF Piping Systems, VELP Scientifica, Merck KGaA, Emerson and Palintest (Halma plc) among others.

