A restaurant that serves fast food and provides services very fast by utilization new devices based on IT technologies is known as quick-service restaurant IT. QSRs are modernizing and adopting IT solutions such as digital signage, digital point of sales solutions, digital menu cards, software handheld devices, and kiosks, this enables to speed up the process and make it more convenient for the customers. Increasing adoption of mobile payment solutions and launching of restaurant applications with track mapping benefits, drives the growth of QSR IT market. This requires quick service restaurants to be equipped with a robust & up to date IT infrastructure.

Latest released the research study on Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.

Top players in Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market are:

Abcom Pty Ltd.,, CAKE Corporation, Cognizant, Delphi Display Systems, Inc., GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HM Electronics, Inc., Imagine! Print Solutions, LG Display Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NCR Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc

Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Segmentation: by Type (Hardware, Software, Service), Application (Front of House, Inventory Management, Reconciliation, Labor Management, HR Software, Data Analytics, Marketing, Restaurant Operation, Support Operation, Franchise Management)

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Digital menu cards

Modern kiosks with billing system

Restaurant mobile applications with track mapping facility

Who are the top players in the market?

What is the key market driver?

Increasing number of fast food restaurants

Growing need for accuracy in financial processing

Emergence of adoption of advanced technology

Fastest Home Delivery of food products and availability of mapping software

What are the key market restraints?

Variations in food commodities prices

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

