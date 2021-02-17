Cryptococcal Meningitis (CM) is a severe infection of the brain and spinal column that can occur in people living with HIV. CM is caused by a fungus called Cryptococcus neoformans, and results in inflammation and swelling of the brain; it can be extremely debilitating and/or painful, which can damage the brain. Also, the fungus can cause disease in the lungs, and less commonly, in the kidneys, skin, urinary tract, and lymph node.

According to the “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” Cryptococcus neoformans is a fungus that is present in the environment throughout the world. Most people get exposed to the microscopic fungus as a child, but they never get sick from it. Still, in people with weakened immune systems such as those living with HIV/AIDS, Cryptococcus can stay hidden in the body and later become a serious (but not contagious) brain infection called Cryptococcal Meningitis.

DelveInsight's "Cryptococcal Meningitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Cryptococcal Meningitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cryptococcal Meningitis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Cryptococcal Meningitis market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Cryptococcal Meningitis market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Cryptococcal Meningitis Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Cryptococcal Meningitis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Cryptococcal Meningitis Market Key Facts

As per the study conducted by Felix Bongomin et al. (2018), Cryptococcal Meningitis is the second most common HIV-associated opportunistic infection worldwide and has become one of the leading causes of death among patients living with HIV/AIDS in resource-limited settings, causing 15-20% of AIDS-related deaths globally . About 73% of the over 200,000 estimated global annual cases of Cryptococcal Meningitis occur in Sub-saharan Africa.

is the second most common HIV-associated opportunistic infection worldwide and has become one of the leading causes of death among patients living with HIV/AIDS in resource-limited settings, causing 15-20% of . About 73% of the over 200,000 estimated occur in Sub-saharan Africa. As per the study conducted by J. Eric Piña-Garza MD et al. (2019), Cryptococcal meningitis is uncommon before age 10, and perhaps only 10% of cases occur before age 20. Male infection rates are higher than females, and most children with Cryptococcal Meningitis are immunosuppressed.

Key Benefits of Cryptococcal Meningitis Market Report

Cryptococcal Meningitis market report provides an in-depth analysis of Cryptococcal Meningitis Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Cryptococcal Meningitis market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Cryptococcal Meningitis Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Cryptococcal Meningitis market in the upcoming years.

The Cryptococcal Meningitis market report covers Cryptococcal Meningitis market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Cryptococcal Meningitis patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Cryptococcal Meningitis Market

The Cryptococcal Meningitis market size is anticipated to increase for the study period owing to the rise in the number of incident cases of Cryptococcal Meningitis patients in the 7MM. Extensive research and development activities of pharmaceutical companies for developing the drugs that are under clinical trial for therapies targeting Cryptococcal Meningitis will also impact the market significantly.

The Cryptococcal Meningitis market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Cryptococcal Meningitis market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Cryptococcal Meningitis market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Cryptococcal Meningitis Epidemiology

As per the Delveinsight, Cryptococcal Meningitis occurs more frequently in males than in Females in the 7MM.

The Cryptococcal Meningitis epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Cryptococcal Meningitis patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Cryptococcal Meningitis epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Cryptococcal Meningitis Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Cryptococcal Meningitis Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cryptococcal Meningitis market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Cryptococcal Meningitis market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The dynamics of the Cryptococcal Meningitis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period.

Cryptococcal Meningitis Companies:

Gilead Sciences

TTY Biopharm Company Limited

Matinas BioPharma

And many others.

Cryptococcal Meningitis Therapies Covered in the report include:

Amphotericin B

Lipo-AB

MAT2203

And many more.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Cryptococcal Meningitis Competitive Intelligence Analysis Cryptococcal Meningitis Market Overview at a Glance Cryptococcal Meningitis Disease Background and Overview Cryptococcal Meningitis Patient Journey Cryptococcal Meningitis Epidemiology and Patient Population Cryptococcal Meningitis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Cryptococcal Meningitis Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Cryptococcal Meningitis Treatment Cryptococcal Meningitis Marketed Products Cryptococcal Meningitis Emerging Therapies Cryptococcal Meningitis Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Cryptococcal Meningitis Market Outlook (7 major markets) Cryptococcal Meningitis Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Cryptococcal Meningitis Market. Cryptococcal Meningitis Market Drivers Cryptococcal Meningitis Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

