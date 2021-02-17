Postoperative pain is a normal response to surgical intervention and is a cause of delayed recovery and discharge after surgery or any other operative procedure, which also leads to an increased risk of wound infection. Untreated pain led to reduced patient satisfaction and increased morbidity and mortality and placed a burden on patient finances. It usually lasts less than 3–6 months, and it is directly related to soft tissue damage, and it gradually resolves as the injured tissues heal. Postsurgical pain occurs secondary to inflammation from tissue trauma or direct nerve injury and can be classified as nociceptive or neuropathic. Tissue trauma releases local inflammatory mediators, which can produce hyperalgesia (increased sensitivity to stimuli in the area surrounding an injury) or allodynia (misperception of pain to no noxious stimuli). There are four basic components for postoperative pain, sensory-discriminative component, affective (emotional) component, vegetative (autonomic) component, and motor component.

The total diagnosed incident cases of postoperative pain in 7MM was found to be 65,109,200 in 2017.

in 7MM was found to be 65,109,200 in 2017. As per DelveInsight, in 2017, it is estimated that the severity‐specific incident cases of postoperative pain in France were 1,194,644, 1,439,003, and 828,105 in mild, moderate, and severe cases.

in France were 1,194,644, 1,439,003, and 828,105 in mild, moderate, and severe cases. The total number of incident cases of postoperative pain in Italy was found to be 1,707,860 cases in 2017.

in Italy was found to be 1,707,860 cases in 2017. The total number of surgical procedure cases of postoperative pain in Japan was found to be 15,168,346 cases in 2017.

As per the Delveinsight, among 7MM, the US reported the highest number of surgical procedures with 50,393,413 cases in 2017

