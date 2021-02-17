Osteoporosis is defined as a systemic skeletal disease characterized by low bone mass and microarchitectural deterioration of bone tissue, with a consequent increase in bone fragility and susceptibility to fracture. This well-established definition, developed by the international consensus in 1993, captures two important characteristics of the disease: its adverse effects on bone mass and microstructure, and the clinical outcome of fracture.

The causes of osteoporosis include hyperparathyroidism, hyperglycemia, medications, smoking, alcohol use, oxidative stress, inflammation, calcium-deficient, menopause, etc. The most common symptom of osteoporosis is a vertebral compression fracture or hip fracture. The compression fractures in the spine, caused by weakened vertebrae can lead to pain in the mid-back area. The fractures often stabilize on their own, and the pain goes away, but sometimes the pain persists because the crushed bone continues to move around and break. The symptoms include loss of height, back pain, increased number of bed days, depression, etc. The key risk factors for osteoporosis include genetics, lack of exercise, lack of calcium and vitamin D, personal history of fracture as an adult, cigarette smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, history of rheumatoid arthritis, low body weight, and family history of osteoporosis.

In terms of diagnosis, The National Osteoporosis Foundation, the American Medical Association, and other major medical organizations recommend a dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry scan (DXA, formerly known as DEXA) can be used to detect the occurrence of osteoporosis accurately.

DelveInsight’s ‘Osteoporosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Osteoporosis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Osteoporosis epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Osteoporosis disease symptoms and causes, along with the risk factors, diagnosis, pathophysiology associated with the disease, and. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Osteoporosis in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers detailed information on the Osteoporosis epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

The total diagnosed prevalent population of osteoporosis in the seven major markets was found to be 28,097,783 cases in 2017. The total diagnosed prevalent population of Osteoporosis in the United States was found to be 6,380,754 cases in 2017, which is expected to increase by 2030.

As per Delveinsight, up to 30% of patients suffering a hip fracture will require long-term nursing-home care.

Osteoporosis Epidemiology

In the EU5 countries, the total diagnosed prevalent population of Osteoporosis was found to be maximum in Germany with 4,309,667 cases, followed by Italy with 3,840,703 cases in 2017. France had the lowest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of osteoporosis with 2,786,944 cases in 2017.

Delveinsight’s Osteoporosis epidemiology report provides insights about the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Osteoporosis epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Osteoporosis epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Osteoporosis epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports, and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Osteoporosis in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Osteoporosis .

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the Osteoporosis patient population .

The Osteoporosis report provides a detailed overview explaining Osteoporosis causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

The Osteoporosis Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Osteoporosis in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Osteoporosis epidemiology.

Key Benefit of Osteoporosis Epidemiology Report

The Osteoporosis Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Osteoporosis market.

Quantify patient populations in the global Osteoporosis market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Osteoporosis therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand the magnitude of the Osteoporosis population by its epidemiology.

The Osteoporosis Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over an 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Osteoporosis Osteoporosis Disease Background and Overview Osteoporosis Patient Journey Osteoporosis Epidemiology and Patient Population Osteoporosis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Osteoporosis Osteoporosis Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

