The report titled Global Decking Boards Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Decking Boards market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Decking Boards market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Decking Boards market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Decking Boards market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Decking Boards report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Decking Boards report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Decking Boards market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Decking Boards market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Decking Boards market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Decking Boards market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Decking Boards market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Trex, TimberTech, Ultra Decking, Cali-Bamboo, Dura-Life, Cladco, F H Brundle, Envision Composite Lumber, Fiberon, CertainTeed EverNew, Lumberock, ZeoTimber Philippines, Millboard, Oakio, Ecodek, Nexan Building Products, Royal Building Products, NewTechWood, Robi Decking, Bole, Ruca Eco-Wood, Moso, Miluo Xiangmoyuan Bamboo And Wood Products Factory, Shenyang Fenglan Wood Industry, Yea Jwu Plastics Enterprise, Pure June, Shaoxing Yongsheng New Material

Market Segmentation by Product: Composite

Alumunium

Wood

Stainless Steel

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Others



The Decking Boards Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Decking Boards market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Decking Boards market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Decking Boards market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Decking Boards industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Decking Boards market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Decking Boards market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Decking Boards market?

Table of Contents:

1 Decking Boards Market Overview

1.1 Decking Boards Product Overview

1.2 Decking Boards Market Segment by Raw Materials

1.2.1 Composite

1.2.2 Alumunium

1.2.3 Wood

1.2.4 Stainless Steel

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Decking Boards Market Size by Raw Materials (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Decking Boards Market Size Overview by Raw Materials (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Decking Boards Historic Market Size Review by Raw Materials (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Decking Boards Sales Market Share Breakdown by Raw Materials (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Decking Boards Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Raw Materials (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Decking Boards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Raw Materials (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Decking Boards Market Size Forecast by Raw Materials (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Decking Boards Sales Market Share Breakdown by Raw Materials (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Decking Boards Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Raw Materials (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Decking Boards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Raw Materials (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Raw Materials (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Decking Boards Sales Breakdown by Raw Materials (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Decking Boards Sales Breakdown by Raw Materials (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Decking Boards Sales Breakdown by Raw Materials (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Decking Boards Sales Breakdown by Raw Materials (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Decking Boards Sales Breakdown by Raw Materials (2015-2020)

2 Global Decking Boards Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Decking Boards Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Decking Boards Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Decking Boards Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Decking Boards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Decking Boards Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Decking Boards Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Decking Boards Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Decking Boards as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Decking Boards Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Decking Boards Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Decking Boards by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Decking Boards Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Decking Boards Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Decking Boards Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Decking Boards Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Decking Boards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Decking Boards Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Decking Boards Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Decking Boards Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Decking Boards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Decking Boards by Application

4.1 Decking Boards Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Decking Boards Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Decking Boards Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Decking Boards Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Decking Boards Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Decking Boards by Application

4.5.2 Europe Decking Boards by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Decking Boards by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Decking Boards by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Decking Boards by Application

5 North America Decking Boards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Decking Boards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Decking Boards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Decking Boards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Decking Boards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Decking Boards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Decking Boards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Decking Boards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Decking Boards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Decking Boards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Decking Boards Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Decking Boards Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Decking Boards Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Decking Boards Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Decking Boards Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Decking Boards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Decking Boards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Decking Boards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Decking Boards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Decking Boards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Decking Boards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Decking Boards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Decking Boards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Decking Boards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Decking Boards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Decking Boards Business

10.1 Trex

10.1.1 Trex Corporation Information

10.1.2 Trex Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Trex Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Trex Decking Boards Products Offered

10.1.5 Trex Recent Developments

10.2 TimberTech

10.2.1 TimberTech Corporation Information

10.2.2 TimberTech Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 TimberTech Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Trex Decking Boards Products Offered

10.2.5 TimberTech Recent Developments

10.3 Ultra Decking

10.3.1 Ultra Decking Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ultra Decking Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Ultra Decking Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Ultra Decking Decking Boards Products Offered

10.3.5 Ultra Decking Recent Developments

10.4 Cali-Bamboo

10.4.1 Cali-Bamboo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cali-Bamboo Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Cali-Bamboo Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Cali-Bamboo Decking Boards Products Offered

10.4.5 Cali-Bamboo Recent Developments

10.5 Dura-Life

10.5.1 Dura-Life Corporation Information

10.5.2 Dura-Life Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Dura-Life Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Dura-Life Decking Boards Products Offered

10.5.5 Dura-Life Recent Developments

10.6 Cladco

10.6.1 Cladco Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cladco Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Cladco Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Cladco Decking Boards Products Offered

10.6.5 Cladco Recent Developments

10.7 F H Brundle

10.7.1 F H Brundle Corporation Information

10.7.2 F H Brundle Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 F H Brundle Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 F H Brundle Decking Boards Products Offered

10.7.5 F H Brundle Recent Developments

10.8 Envision Composite Lumber

10.8.1 Envision Composite Lumber Corporation Information

10.8.2 Envision Composite Lumber Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Envision Composite Lumber Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Envision Composite Lumber Decking Boards Products Offered

10.8.5 Envision Composite Lumber Recent Developments

10.9 Fiberon

10.9.1 Fiberon Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fiberon Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Fiberon Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Fiberon Decking Boards Products Offered

10.9.5 Fiberon Recent Developments

10.10 CertainTeed EverNew

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Decking Boards Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 CertainTeed EverNew Decking Boards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 CertainTeed EverNew Recent Developments

10.11 Lumberock

10.11.1 Lumberock Corporation Information

10.11.2 Lumberock Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Lumberock Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Lumberock Decking Boards Products Offered

10.11.5 Lumberock Recent Developments

10.12 ZeoTimber Philippines

10.12.1 ZeoTimber Philippines Corporation Information

10.12.2 ZeoTimber Philippines Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 ZeoTimber Philippines Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 ZeoTimber Philippines Decking Boards Products Offered

10.12.5 ZeoTimber Philippines Recent Developments

10.13 Millboard

10.13.1 Millboard Corporation Information

10.13.2 Millboard Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Millboard Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Millboard Decking Boards Products Offered

10.13.5 Millboard Recent Developments

10.14 Oakio

10.14.1 Oakio Corporation Information

10.14.2 Oakio Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Oakio Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Oakio Decking Boards Products Offered

10.14.5 Oakio Recent Developments

10.15 Ecodek

10.15.1 Ecodek Corporation Information

10.15.2 Ecodek Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Ecodek Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Ecodek Decking Boards Products Offered

10.15.5 Ecodek Recent Developments

10.16 Nexan Building Products

10.16.1 Nexan Building Products Corporation Information

10.16.2 Nexan Building Products Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Nexan Building Products Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Nexan Building Products Decking Boards Products Offered

10.16.5 Nexan Building Products Recent Developments

10.17 Royal Building Products

10.17.1 Royal Building Products Corporation Information

10.17.2 Royal Building Products Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Royal Building Products Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Royal Building Products Decking Boards Products Offered

10.17.5 Royal Building Products Recent Developments

10.18 NewTechWood

10.18.1 NewTechWood Corporation Information

10.18.2 NewTechWood Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 NewTechWood Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 NewTechWood Decking Boards Products Offered

10.18.5 NewTechWood Recent Developments

10.19 Robi Decking

10.19.1 Robi Decking Corporation Information

10.19.2 Robi Decking Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Robi Decking Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Robi Decking Decking Boards Products Offered

10.19.5 Robi Decking Recent Developments

10.20 Bole

10.20.1 Bole Corporation Information

10.20.2 Bole Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Bole Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Bole Decking Boards Products Offered

10.20.5 Bole Recent Developments

10.21 Ruca Eco-Wood

10.21.1 Ruca Eco-Wood Corporation Information

10.21.2 Ruca Eco-Wood Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Ruca Eco-Wood Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Ruca Eco-Wood Decking Boards Products Offered

10.21.5 Ruca Eco-Wood Recent Developments

10.22 Moso

10.22.1 Moso Corporation Information

10.22.2 Moso Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Moso Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Moso Decking Boards Products Offered

10.22.5 Moso Recent Developments

10.23 Miluo Xiangmoyuan Bamboo And Wood Products Factory

10.23.1 Miluo Xiangmoyuan Bamboo And Wood Products Factory Corporation Information

10.23.2 Miluo Xiangmoyuan Bamboo And Wood Products Factory Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 Miluo Xiangmoyuan Bamboo And Wood Products Factory Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Miluo Xiangmoyuan Bamboo And Wood Products Factory Decking Boards Products Offered

10.23.5 Miluo Xiangmoyuan Bamboo And Wood Products Factory Recent Developments

10.24 Shenyang Fenglan Wood Industry

10.24.1 Shenyang Fenglan Wood Industry Corporation Information

10.24.2 Shenyang Fenglan Wood Industry Description, Business Overview

10.24.3 Shenyang Fenglan Wood Industry Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Shenyang Fenglan Wood Industry Decking Boards Products Offered

10.24.5 Shenyang Fenglan Wood Industry Recent Developments

10.25 Yea Jwu Plastics Enterprise

10.25.1 Yea Jwu Plastics Enterprise Corporation Information

10.25.2 Yea Jwu Plastics Enterprise Description, Business Overview

10.25.3 Yea Jwu Plastics Enterprise Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Yea Jwu Plastics Enterprise Decking Boards Products Offered

10.25.5 Yea Jwu Plastics Enterprise Recent Developments

10.26 Pure June

10.26.1 Pure June Corporation Information

10.26.2 Pure June Description, Business Overview

10.26.3 Pure June Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Pure June Decking Boards Products Offered

10.26.5 Pure June Recent Developments

10.27 Shaoxing Yongsheng New Material

10.27.1 Shaoxing Yongsheng New Material Corporation Information

10.27.2 Shaoxing Yongsheng New Material Description, Business Overview

10.27.3 Shaoxing Yongsheng New Material Decking Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Shaoxing Yongsheng New Material Decking Boards Products Offered

10.27.5 Shaoxing Yongsheng New Material Recent Developments

11 Decking Boards Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Decking Boards Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Decking Boards Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Decking Boards Industry Trends

11.4.2 Decking Boards Market Drivers

11.4.3 Decking Boards Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

