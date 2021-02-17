“

The report titled Global All Flash Storage Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global All Flash Storage market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global All Flash Storage market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global All Flash Storage market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global All Flash Storage market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The All Flash Storage report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the All Flash Storage report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global All Flash Storage market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global All Flash Storage market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global All Flash Storage market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global All Flash Storage market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global All Flash Storage market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: QNAP, Super Micro, Dell, Broadberry, Hitachi, Oracle, IBM, Hewlett Packard, Fujitsu, NetApp, Western Digital, Lenovo, Infortrend, Lucid, Pacific Alliance Capital, Huawei, H3C, Synology

Market Segmentation by Product: Conventional

High-Density



Market Segmentation by Application: High-Performance Computing

AI and Machine Learning

Real-time Analytics

Database

Virtualization

Others



The All Flash Storage Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global All Flash Storage market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global All Flash Storage market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the All Flash Storage market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in All Flash Storage industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global All Flash Storage market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global All Flash Storage market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global All Flash Storage market?

Table of Contents:

1 All Flash Storage Market Overview

1.1 All Flash Storage Product Overview

1.2 All Flash Storage Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Conventional

1.2.2 High-Density

1.3 Global All Flash Storage Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global All Flash Storage Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global All Flash Storage Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global All Flash Storage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global All Flash Storage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global All Flash Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global All Flash Storage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global All Flash Storage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global All Flash Storage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global All Flash Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America All Flash Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe All Flash Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific All Flash Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America All Flash Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa All Flash Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global All Flash Storage Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by All Flash Storage Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by All Flash Storage Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players All Flash Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers All Flash Storage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 All Flash Storage Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 All Flash Storage Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by All Flash Storage Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in All Flash Storage as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into All Flash Storage Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers All Flash Storage Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global All Flash Storage by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global All Flash Storage Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global All Flash Storage Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global All Flash Storage Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global All Flash Storage Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global All Flash Storage Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global All Flash Storage Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global All Flash Storage Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global All Flash Storage by Application

4.1 All Flash Storage Segment by Application

4.1.1 High-Performance Computing

4.1.2 AI and Machine Learning

4.1.3 Real-time Analytics

4.1.4 Database

4.1.5 Virtualization

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global All Flash Storage Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global All Flash Storage Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global All Flash Storage Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions All Flash Storage Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America All Flash Storage by Application

4.5.2 Europe All Flash Storage by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific All Flash Storage by Application

4.5.4 Latin America All Flash Storage by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa All Flash Storage by Application

5 North America All Flash Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America All Flash Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America All Flash Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America All Flash Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America All Flash Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe All Flash Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe All Flash Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe All Flash Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe All Flash Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe All Flash Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific All Flash Storage Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific All Flash Storage Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific All Flash Storage Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific All Flash Storage Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific All Flash Storage Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America All Flash Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America All Flash Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America All Flash Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America All Flash Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America All Flash Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa All Flash Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa All Flash Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa All Flash Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa All Flash Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa All Flash Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in All Flash Storage Business

10.1 QNAP

10.1.1 QNAP Corporation Information

10.1.2 QNAP Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 QNAP All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 QNAP All Flash Storage Products Offered

10.1.5 QNAP Recent Developments

10.2 Super Micro

10.2.1 Super Micro Corporation Information

10.2.2 Super Micro Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Super Micro All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 QNAP All Flash Storage Products Offered

10.2.5 Super Micro Recent Developments

10.3 Dell

10.3.1 Dell Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dell Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Dell All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Dell All Flash Storage Products Offered

10.3.5 Dell Recent Developments

10.4 Broadberry

10.4.1 Broadberry Corporation Information

10.4.2 Broadberry Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Broadberry All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Broadberry All Flash Storage Products Offered

10.4.5 Broadberry Recent Developments

10.5 Hitachi

10.5.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Hitachi All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hitachi All Flash Storage Products Offered

10.5.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

10.6 Oracle

10.6.1 Oracle Corporation Information

10.6.2 Oracle Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Oracle All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Oracle All Flash Storage Products Offered

10.6.5 Oracle Recent Developments

10.7 IBM

10.7.1 IBM Corporation Information

10.7.2 IBM Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 IBM All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 IBM All Flash Storage Products Offered

10.7.5 IBM Recent Developments

10.8 Hewlett Packard

10.8.1 Hewlett Packard Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hewlett Packard Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Hewlett Packard All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hewlett Packard All Flash Storage Products Offered

10.8.5 Hewlett Packard Recent Developments

10.9 Fujitsu

10.9.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fujitsu Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Fujitsu All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Fujitsu All Flash Storage Products Offered

10.9.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments

10.10 NetApp

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 All Flash Storage Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 NetApp All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 NetApp Recent Developments

10.11 Western Digital

10.11.1 Western Digital Corporation Information

10.11.2 Western Digital Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Western Digital All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Western Digital All Flash Storage Products Offered

10.11.5 Western Digital Recent Developments

10.12 Lenovo

10.12.1 Lenovo Corporation Information

10.12.2 Lenovo Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Lenovo All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Lenovo All Flash Storage Products Offered

10.12.5 Lenovo Recent Developments

10.13 Infortrend

10.13.1 Infortrend Corporation Information

10.13.2 Infortrend Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Infortrend All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Infortrend All Flash Storage Products Offered

10.13.5 Infortrend Recent Developments

10.14 Lucid

10.14.1 Lucid Corporation Information

10.14.2 Lucid Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Lucid All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Lucid All Flash Storage Products Offered

10.14.5 Lucid Recent Developments

10.15 Pacific Alliance Capital

10.15.1 Pacific Alliance Capital Corporation Information

10.15.2 Pacific Alliance Capital Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Pacific Alliance Capital All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Pacific Alliance Capital All Flash Storage Products Offered

10.15.5 Pacific Alliance Capital Recent Developments

10.16 Huawei

10.16.1 Huawei Corporation Information

10.16.2 Huawei Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Huawei All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Huawei All Flash Storage Products Offered

10.16.5 Huawei Recent Developments

10.17 H3C

10.17.1 H3C Corporation Information

10.17.2 H3C Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 H3C All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 H3C All Flash Storage Products Offered

10.17.5 H3C Recent Developments

10.18 Synology

10.18.1 Synology Corporation Information

10.18.2 Synology Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Synology All Flash Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Synology All Flash Storage Products Offered

10.18.5 Synology Recent Developments

11 All Flash Storage Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 All Flash Storage Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 All Flash Storage Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 All Flash Storage Industry Trends

11.4.2 All Flash Storage Market Drivers

11.4.3 All Flash Storage Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”