The report titled Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Direct Expansion (DX) System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Direct Expansion (DX) System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Direct Expansion (DX) System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Direct Expansion (DX) System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Direct Expansion (DX) System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Direct Expansion (DX) System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Direct Expansion (DX) System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Direct Expansion (DX) System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Direct Expansion (DX) System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Direct Expansion (DX) System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Direct Expansion (DX) System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Johnson Controls, Carrier, Trane (Ingersoll Rand), Nortek, STULZ, Energy Labs, Lennox International, AAON, Daikin, BASX Solutions, Liebert (Vertiv)

Market Segmentation by Product: Split DX System

Packaged DX System



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial Use

Industrial Use



The Direct Expansion (DX) System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Direct Expansion (DX) System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Direct Expansion (DX) System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Direct Expansion (DX) System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Direct Expansion (DX) System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Direct Expansion (DX) System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Direct Expansion (DX) System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Direct Expansion (DX) System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Direct Expansion (DX) System Market Overview

1.1 Direct Expansion (DX) System Product Overview

1.2 Direct Expansion (DX) System Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Split DX System

1.2.2 Packaged DX System

1.3 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Direct Expansion (DX) System Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Direct Expansion (DX) System Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Direct Expansion (DX) System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Direct Expansion (DX) System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Direct Expansion (DX) System Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Direct Expansion (DX) System as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Direct Expansion (DX) System Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Direct Expansion (DX) System Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System by Application

4.1 Direct Expansion (DX) System Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Use

4.1.2 Industrial Use

4.2 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Direct Expansion (DX) System Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Direct Expansion (DX) System Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Direct Expansion (DX) System by Application

4.5.2 Europe Direct Expansion (DX) System by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Direct Expansion (DX) System by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Direct Expansion (DX) System by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Direct Expansion (DX) System by Application

5 North America Direct Expansion (DX) System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Direct Expansion (DX) System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Direct Expansion (DX) System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Direct Expansion (DX) System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Direct Expansion (DX) System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Direct Expansion (DX) System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Direct Expansion (DX) System Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Direct Expansion (DX) System Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Direct Expansion (DX) System Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Direct Expansion (DX) System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Direct Expansion (DX) System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Direct Expansion (DX) System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Direct Expansion (DX) System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Direct Expansion (DX) System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Direct Expansion (DX) System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Direct Expansion (DX) System Business

10.1 Johnson Controls

10.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.1.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Johnson Controls Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Johnson Controls Direct Expansion (DX) System Products Offered

10.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

10.2 Carrier

10.2.1 Carrier Corporation Information

10.2.2 Carrier Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Carrier Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Johnson Controls Direct Expansion (DX) System Products Offered

10.2.5 Carrier Recent Developments

10.3 Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

10.3.1 Trane (Ingersoll Rand) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Trane (Ingersoll Rand) Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Trane (Ingersoll Rand) Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Trane (Ingersoll Rand) Direct Expansion (DX) System Products Offered

10.3.5 Trane (Ingersoll Rand) Recent Developments

10.4 Nortek

10.4.1 Nortek Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nortek Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Nortek Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Nortek Direct Expansion (DX) System Products Offered

10.4.5 Nortek Recent Developments

10.5 STULZ

10.5.1 STULZ Corporation Information

10.5.2 STULZ Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 STULZ Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 STULZ Direct Expansion (DX) System Products Offered

10.5.5 STULZ Recent Developments

10.6 Energy Labs

10.6.1 Energy Labs Corporation Information

10.6.2 Energy Labs Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Energy Labs Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Energy Labs Direct Expansion (DX) System Products Offered

10.6.5 Energy Labs Recent Developments

10.7 Lennox International

10.7.1 Lennox International Corporation Information

10.7.2 Lennox International Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Lennox International Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Lennox International Direct Expansion (DX) System Products Offered

10.7.5 Lennox International Recent Developments

10.8 AAON

10.8.1 AAON Corporation Information

10.8.2 AAON Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 AAON Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 AAON Direct Expansion (DX) System Products Offered

10.8.5 AAON Recent Developments

10.9 Daikin

10.9.1 Daikin Corporation Information

10.9.2 Daikin Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Daikin Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Daikin Direct Expansion (DX) System Products Offered

10.9.5 Daikin Recent Developments

10.10 BASX Solutions

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Direct Expansion (DX) System Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 BASX Solutions Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 BASX Solutions Recent Developments

10.11 Liebert (Vertiv)

10.11.1 Liebert (Vertiv) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Liebert (Vertiv) Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Liebert (Vertiv) Direct Expansion (DX) System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Liebert (Vertiv) Direct Expansion (DX) System Products Offered

10.11.5 Liebert (Vertiv) Recent Developments

11 Direct Expansion (DX) System Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Direct Expansion (DX) System Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Direct Expansion (DX) System Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Direct Expansion (DX) System Industry Trends

11.4.2 Direct Expansion (DX) System Market Drivers

11.4.3 Direct Expansion (DX) System Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

