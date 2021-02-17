“

The report titled Global Marine AIS Transponders Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Marine AIS Transponders market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Marine AIS Transponders market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Marine AIS Transponders market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Marine AIS Transponders market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Marine AIS Transponders report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Marine AIS Transponders report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Marine AIS Transponders market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Marine AIS Transponders market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Marine AIS Transponders market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Marine AIS Transponders market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Marine AIS Transponders market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SRT Marine, Alltek Marine, Furuno, Navico, Garmin, Icom, Japan Radio Company, Vesper Marine, Comnav Marine, True Heading, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä), SAAB AB, Raymarine, Weatherdock AG

Market Segmentation by Product: Class A Marine AIS

Market Segmentation by Application: Merchant Marine

Recreational Boats

Fishing Vessels

The Marine AIS Transponders Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Marine AIS Transponders market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Marine AIS Transponders market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Marine AIS Transponders market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Marine AIS Transponders industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Marine AIS Transponders market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Marine AIS Transponders market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Marine AIS Transponders market?

Table of Contents:

1 Marine AIS Transponders Market Overview

1.1 Marine AIS Transponders Product Overview

1.2 Marine AIS Transponders Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Class A Marine AIS

1.2.2 Class B Marine AIS

1.3 Global Marine AIS Transponders Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Marine AIS Transponders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Marine AIS Transponders Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Marine AIS Transponders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Marine AIS Transponders Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Marine AIS Transponders Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Marine AIS Transponders Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Marine AIS Transponders Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Marine AIS Transponders Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Marine AIS Transponders Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Marine AIS Transponders Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Marine AIS Transponders Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Marine AIS Transponders Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Marine AIS Transponders Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Marine AIS Transponders Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Marine AIS Transponders Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Marine AIS Transponders as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Marine AIS Transponders Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Marine AIS Transponders Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Marine AIS Transponders by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Marine AIS Transponders Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Marine AIS Transponders by Application

4.1 Marine AIS Transponders Segment by Application

4.1.1 Merchant Marine

4.1.2 Recreational Boats

4.1.3 Fishing Vessels

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Marine AIS Transponders Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Marine AIS Transponders Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Marine AIS Transponders Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Marine AIS Transponders by Application

4.5.2 Europe Marine AIS Transponders by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Marine AIS Transponders by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Marine AIS Transponders by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Marine AIS Transponders by Application

5 North America Marine AIS Transponders Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Marine AIS Transponders Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Marine AIS Transponders Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Marine AIS Transponders Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Marine AIS Transponders Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Marine AIS Transponders Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Marine AIS Transponders Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Marine AIS Transponders Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Marine AIS Transponders Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Marine AIS Transponders Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Marine AIS Transponders Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Marine AIS Transponders Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Marine AIS Transponders Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Marine AIS Transponders Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Marine AIS Transponders Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Marine AIS Transponders Business

10.1 SRT Marine

10.1.1 SRT Marine Corporation Information

10.1.2 SRT Marine Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 SRT Marine Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 SRT Marine Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

10.1.5 SRT Marine Recent Developments

10.2 Alltek Marine

10.2.1 Alltek Marine Corporation Information

10.2.2 Alltek Marine Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Alltek Marine Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 SRT Marine Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

10.2.5 Alltek Marine Recent Developments

10.3 Furuno

10.3.1 Furuno Corporation Information

10.3.2 Furuno Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Furuno Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Furuno Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

10.3.5 Furuno Recent Developments

10.4 Navico

10.4.1 Navico Corporation Information

10.4.2 Navico Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Navico Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Navico Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

10.4.5 Navico Recent Developments

10.5 Garmin

10.5.1 Garmin Corporation Information

10.5.2 Garmin Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Garmin Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Garmin Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

10.5.5 Garmin Recent Developments

10.6 Icom

10.6.1 Icom Corporation Information

10.6.2 Icom Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Icom Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Icom Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

10.6.5 Icom Recent Developments

10.7 Japan Radio Company

10.7.1 Japan Radio Company Corporation Information

10.7.2 Japan Radio Company Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Japan Radio Company Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Japan Radio Company Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

10.7.5 Japan Radio Company Recent Developments

10.8 Vesper Marine

10.8.1 Vesper Marine Corporation Information

10.8.2 Vesper Marine Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Vesper Marine Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Vesper Marine Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

10.8.5 Vesper Marine Recent Developments

10.9 Comnav Marine

10.9.1 Comnav Marine Corporation Information

10.9.2 Comnav Marine Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Comnav Marine Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Comnav Marine Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

10.9.5 Comnav Marine Recent Developments

10.10 True Heading

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Marine AIS Transponders Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 True Heading Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 True Heading Recent Developments

10.11 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

10.11.1 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

10.11.5 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Recent Developments

10.12 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä)

10.12.1 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

10.12.5 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Recent Developments

10.13 SAAB AB

10.13.1 SAAB AB Corporation Information

10.13.2 SAAB AB Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 SAAB AB Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 SAAB AB Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

10.13.5 SAAB AB Recent Developments

10.14 Raymarine

10.14.1 Raymarine Corporation Information

10.14.2 Raymarine Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Raymarine Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Raymarine Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

10.14.5 Raymarine Recent Developments

10.15 Weatherdock AG

10.15.1 Weatherdock AG Corporation Information

10.15.2 Weatherdock AG Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Weatherdock AG Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Weatherdock AG Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

10.15.5 Weatherdock AG Recent Developments

11 Marine AIS Transponders Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Marine AIS Transponders Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Marine AIS Transponders Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Marine AIS Transponders Industry Trends

11.4.2 Marine AIS Transponders Market Drivers

11.4.3 Marine AIS Transponders Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

