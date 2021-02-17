“

The report titled Global Electric Taps Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric Taps market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric Taps market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric Taps market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Taps market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Taps report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Taps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Taps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Taps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Taps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Taps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Taps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Cera Sanitaryware Limited, Jaquar, Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corporation, Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company), Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao), TOTO Ltd., Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Touchless Taps

Instant Heating Taps



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial



The Electric Taps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Taps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Taps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Taps market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Taps industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Taps market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Taps market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Taps market?

Table of Contents:

1 Electric Taps Market Overview

1.1 Electric Taps Product Overview

1.2 Electric Taps Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Touchless Taps

1.2.2 Instant Heating Taps

1.3 Global Electric Taps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Electric Taps Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Electric Taps Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Taps Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Taps Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Taps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Electric Taps Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Taps Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Taps Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Taps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Electric Taps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Taps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Taps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Taps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Taps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Electric Taps Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Taps Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Taps Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Taps Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Taps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Taps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Taps Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Taps Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Electric Taps as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Taps Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Taps Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Electric Taps by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Electric Taps Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric Taps Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Electric Taps Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electric Taps Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Electric Taps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Electric Taps Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Electric Taps Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Electric Taps Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Electric Taps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Electric Taps by Application

4.1 Electric Taps Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Electric Taps Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Electric Taps Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Electric Taps Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Electric Taps Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Electric Taps by Application

4.5.2 Europe Electric Taps by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Taps by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Electric Taps by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Taps by Application

5 North America Electric Taps Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Electric Taps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Electric Taps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Electric Taps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Electric Taps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Electric Taps Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Electric Taps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Taps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Electric Taps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Taps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Electric Taps Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Taps Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Taps Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Taps Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Taps Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Electric Taps Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Taps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Taps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Taps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Taps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Electric Taps Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Taps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Taps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Taps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Taps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Taps Business

10.1 Cera Sanitaryware Limited

10.1.1 Cera Sanitaryware Limited Corporation Information

10.1.2 Cera Sanitaryware Limited Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Cera Sanitaryware Limited Electric Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Cera Sanitaryware Limited Electric Taps Products Offered

10.1.5 Cera Sanitaryware Limited Recent Developments

10.2 Jaquar

10.2.1 Jaquar Corporation Information

10.2.2 Jaquar Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Jaquar Electric Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Cera Sanitaryware Limited Electric Taps Products Offered

10.2.5 Jaquar Recent Developments

10.3 Kohler Co.

10.3.1 Kohler Co. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kohler Co. Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Kohler Co. Electric Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Kohler Co. Electric Taps Products Offered

10.3.5 Kohler Co. Recent Developments

10.4 LIXIL Group Corporation

10.4.1 LIXIL Group Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 LIXIL Group Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 LIXIL Group Corporation Electric Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 LIXIL Group Corporation Electric Taps Products Offered

10.4.5 LIXIL Group Corporation Recent Developments

10.5 Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company)

10.5.1 Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company) Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company) Electric Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company) Electric Taps Products Offered

10.5.5 Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company) Recent Developments

10.6 Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao)

10.6.1 Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao) Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao) Electric Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao) Electric Taps Products Offered

10.6.5 Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao) Recent Developments

10.7 TOTO Ltd.

10.7.1 TOTO Ltd. Corporation Information

10.7.2 TOTO Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 TOTO Ltd. Electric Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 TOTO Ltd. Electric Taps Products Offered

10.7.5 TOTO Ltd. Recent Developments

10.8 Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.

10.8.1 Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. Electric Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. Electric Taps Products Offered

10.8.5 Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

10.9 Xiaomi Corporation

10.9.1 Xiaomi Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Xiaomi Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Xiaomi Corporation Electric Taps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Xiaomi Corporation Electric Taps Products Offered

10.9.5 Xiaomi Corporation Recent Developments

11 Electric Taps Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Taps Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Taps Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Electric Taps Industry Trends

11.4.2 Electric Taps Market Drivers

11.4.3 Electric Taps Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

