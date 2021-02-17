“
The report titled Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Residential Air Purification Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Residential Air Purification Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: 3M Company, Abatement Technologies, Inc., Amway Corporation, Blueair AB, Camfil Farr, Inc., Carrier Corporation, Coway Co., Ltd., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lennox International, Inc., LG Electronics, MANN+HUMMEL GMBH, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation
Market Segmentation by Product: High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)
Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs)
Ionizers and Ozone Generators
Market Segmentation by Application: Residence
Commercial
Healthcare
The Residential Air Purification Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Residential Air Purification Equipment market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Residential Air Purification Equipment industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market?
Table of Contents:
1 Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Residential Air Purification Equipment Product Overview
1.2 Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Segment by Filtration Technology
1.2.1 High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)
1.2.2 Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs)
1.2.3 Ionizers and Ozone Generators
1.3 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Size by Filtration Technology (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Size Overview by Filtration Technology (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Filtration Technology (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Filtration Technology (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Filtration Technology (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Filtration Technology (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Size Forecast by Filtration Technology (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Filtration Technology (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Filtration Technology (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Filtration Technology (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Filtration Technology (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales Breakdown by Filtration Technology (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales Breakdown by Filtration Technology (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales Breakdown by Filtration Technology (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales Breakdown by Filtration Technology (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales Breakdown by Filtration Technology (2015-2020)
2 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Residential Air Purification Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Residential Air Purification Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Residential Air Purification Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Residential Air Purification Equipment as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Residential Air Purification Equipment Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Residential Air Purification Equipment Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment by Application
4.1 Residential Air Purification Equipment Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residence
4.1.2 Commercial
4.1.3 Healthcare
4.2 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Residential Air Purification Equipment by Application
4.5.2 Europe Residential Air Purification Equipment by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purification Equipment by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Residential Air Purification Equipment by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Residential Air Purification Equipment by Application
5 North America Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Residential Air Purification Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Residential Air Purification Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Residential Air Purification Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Residential Air Purification Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purification Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purification Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Residential Air Purification Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Residential Air Purification Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Air Purification Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Air Purification Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Residential Air Purification Equipment Business
10.1 3M Company
10.1.1 3M Company Corporation Information
10.1.2 3M Company Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 3M Company Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 3M Company Residential Air Purification Equipment Products Offered
10.1.5 3M Company Recent Developments
10.2 Abatement Technologies, Inc.
10.2.1 Abatement Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information
10.2.2 Abatement Technologies, Inc. Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Abatement Technologies, Inc. Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 3M Company Residential Air Purification Equipment Products Offered
10.2.5 Abatement Technologies, Inc. Recent Developments
10.3 Amway Corporation
10.3.1 Amway Corporation Corporation Information
10.3.2 Amway Corporation Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Amway Corporation Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Amway Corporation Residential Air Purification Equipment Products Offered
10.3.5 Amway Corporation Recent Developments
10.4 Blueair AB
10.4.1 Blueair AB Corporation Information
10.4.2 Blueair AB Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Blueair AB Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Blueair AB Residential Air Purification Equipment Products Offered
10.4.5 Blueair AB Recent Developments
10.5 Camfil Farr, Inc.
10.5.1 Camfil Farr, Inc. Corporation Information
10.5.2 Camfil Farr, Inc. Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Camfil Farr, Inc. Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Camfil Farr, Inc. Residential Air Purification Equipment Products Offered
10.5.5 Camfil Farr, Inc. Recent Developments
10.6 Carrier Corporation
10.6.1 Carrier Corporation Corporation Information
10.6.2 Carrier Corporation Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Carrier Corporation Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Carrier Corporation Residential Air Purification Equipment Products Offered
10.6.5 Carrier Corporation Recent Developments
10.7 Coway Co., Ltd.
10.7.1 Coway Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
10.7.2 Coway Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Coway Co., Ltd. Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Coway Co., Ltd. Residential Air Purification Equipment Products Offered
10.7.5 Coway Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
10.8 Daikin Industries, Ltd.
10.8.1 Daikin Industries, Ltd. Corporation Information
10.8.2 Daikin Industries, Ltd. Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Daikin Industries, Ltd. Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Daikin Industries, Ltd. Residential Air Purification Equipment Products Offered
10.8.5 Daikin Industries, Ltd. Recent Developments
10.9 Honeywell International, Inc.
10.9.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Corporation Information
10.9.2 Honeywell International, Inc. Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Honeywell International, Inc. Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Honeywell International, Inc. Residential Air Purification Equipment Products Offered
10.9.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Developments
10.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Residential Air Purification Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Developments
10.11 Lennox International, Inc.
10.11.1 Lennox International, Inc. Corporation Information
10.11.2 Lennox International, Inc. Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Lennox International, Inc. Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Lennox International, Inc. Residential Air Purification Equipment Products Offered
10.11.5 Lennox International, Inc. Recent Developments
10.12 LG Electronics
10.12.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information
10.12.2 LG Electronics Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 LG Electronics Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 LG Electronics Residential Air Purification Equipment Products Offered
10.12.5 LG Electronics Recent Developments
10.13 MANN+HUMMEL GMBH
10.13.1 MANN+HUMMEL GMBH Corporation Information
10.13.2 MANN+HUMMEL GMBH Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 MANN+HUMMEL GMBH Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 MANN+HUMMEL GMBH Residential Air Purification Equipment Products Offered
10.13.5 MANN+HUMMEL GMBH Recent Developments
10.14 Newell Brands Inc.
10.14.1 Newell Brands Inc. Corporation Information
10.14.2 Newell Brands Inc. Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Newell Brands Inc. Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Newell Brands Inc. Residential Air Purification Equipment Products Offered
10.14.5 Newell Brands Inc. Recent Developments
10.15 Panasonic Corp.
10.15.1 Panasonic Corp. Corporation Information
10.15.2 Panasonic Corp. Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Panasonic Corp. Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Panasonic Corp. Residential Air Purification Equipment Products Offered
10.15.5 Panasonic Corp. Recent Developments
10.16 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
10.16.1 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
10.16.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Residential Air Purification Equipment Products Offered
10.16.5 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
10.17 Sharp Corporation
10.17.1 Sharp Corporation Corporation Information
10.17.2 Sharp Corporation Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Sharp Corporation Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Sharp Corporation Residential Air Purification Equipment Products Offered
10.17.5 Sharp Corporation Recent Developments
10.18 Whirlpool Corporation
10.18.1 Whirlpool Corporation Corporation Information
10.18.2 Whirlpool Corporation Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Whirlpool Corporation Residential Air Purification Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Whirlpool Corporation Residential Air Purification Equipment Products Offered
10.18.5 Whirlpool Corporation Recent Developments
11 Residential Air Purification Equipment Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Residential Air Purification Equipment Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Residential Air Purification Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Residential Air Purification Equipment Industry Trends
11.4.2 Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Drivers
11.4.3 Residential Air Purification Equipment Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
