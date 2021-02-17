“

The report titled Global Desk Top 3D Printer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Desk Top 3D Printer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Desk Top 3D Printer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Desk Top 3D Printer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Desk Top 3D Printer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Desk Top 3D Printer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Desk Top 3D Printer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Desk Top 3D Printer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Desk Top 3D Printer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Desk Top 3D Printer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Desk Top 3D Printer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Desk Top 3D Printer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3D Systems, Inc., Concept Laser GmbH, Arcam AB, Exone GmbH, Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Optomec, Inc., Solidscape, Inc., Slm Solutions GmbH, Stratasys Ltd., Voxeljet Technology GmbH, XYZprinting Inc., Tinkerine Studios Ltd., Tiertime Corporation, Ultimaker, Zortrax, Markforged, Leapfrog 3D Printers

Market Segmentation by Product: SLA

DLP



Market Segmentation by Application: Education and Art

Fashion and Aesthetics

Toys and Consumer Devices

Healthcare

Household Goods



The Desk Top 3D Printer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Desk Top 3D Printer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Desk Top 3D Printer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Desk Top 3D Printer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Desk Top 3D Printer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Desk Top 3D Printer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Desk Top 3D Printer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Desk Top 3D Printer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Desk Top 3D Printer Market Overview

1.1 Desk Top 3D Printer Product Overview

1.2 Desk Top 3D Printer Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 SLA

1.2.2 DLP

1.3 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Desk Top 3D Printer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Desk Top 3D Printer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Desk Top 3D Printer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Desk Top 3D Printer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Desk Top 3D Printer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Desk Top 3D Printer Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Desk Top 3D Printer Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Desk Top 3D Printer Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Desk Top 3D Printer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Desk Top 3D Printer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Desk Top 3D Printer Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Desk Top 3D Printer Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Desk Top 3D Printer as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Desk Top 3D Printer Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Desk Top 3D Printer Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Desk Top 3D Printer by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Desk Top 3D Printer by Application

4.1 Desk Top 3D Printer Segment by Application

4.1.1 Education and Art

4.1.2 Fashion and Aesthetics

4.1.3 Toys and Consumer Devices

4.1.4 Healthcare

4.1.5 Household Goods

4.2 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Desk Top 3D Printer Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Desk Top 3D Printer Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Desk Top 3D Printer by Application

4.5.2 Europe Desk Top 3D Printer by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Desk Top 3D Printer by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Desk Top 3D Printer by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Desk Top 3D Printer by Application

5 North America Desk Top 3D Printer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Desk Top 3D Printer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Desk Top 3D Printer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Desk Top 3D Printer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Desk Top 3D Printer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Desk Top 3D Printer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Desk Top 3D Printer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Desk Top 3D Printer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Desk Top 3D Printer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Desk Top 3D Printer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Desk Top 3D Printer Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Desk Top 3D Printer Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Desk Top 3D Printer Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Desk Top 3D Printer Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Desk Top 3D Printer Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Desk Top 3D Printer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Desk Top 3D Printer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Desk Top 3D Printer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Desk Top 3D Printer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Desk Top 3D Printer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Desk Top 3D Printer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Desk Top 3D Printer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Desk Top 3D Printer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Desk Top 3D Printer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Desk Top 3D Printer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Desk Top 3D Printer Business

10.1 3D Systems, Inc.

10.1.1 3D Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

10.1.2 3D Systems, Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 3D Systems, Inc. Desk Top 3D Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 3D Systems, Inc. Desk Top 3D Printer Products Offered

10.1.5 3D Systems, Inc. Recent Developments

10.2 Concept Laser GmbH

10.2.1 Concept Laser GmbH Corporation Information

10.2.2 Concept Laser GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Concept Laser GmbH Desk Top 3D Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 3D Systems, Inc. Desk Top 3D Printer Products Offered

10.2.5 Concept Laser GmbH Recent Developments

10.3 Arcam AB

10.3.1 Arcam AB Corporation Information

10.3.2 Arcam AB Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Arcam AB Desk Top 3D Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Arcam AB Desk Top 3D Printer Products Offered

10.3.5 Arcam AB Recent Developments

10.4 Exone GmbH

10.4.1 Exone GmbH Corporation Information

10.4.2 Exone GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Exone GmbH Desk Top 3D Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Exone GmbH Desk Top 3D Printer Products Offered

10.4.5 Exone GmbH Recent Developments

10.5 Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

10.5.1 Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems Corporation Information

10.5.2 Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems Desk Top 3D Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems Desk Top 3D Printer Products Offered

10.5.5 Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems Recent Developments

10.6 Optomec, Inc.

10.6.1 Optomec, Inc. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Optomec, Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Optomec, Inc. Desk Top 3D Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Optomec, Inc. Desk Top 3D Printer Products Offered

10.6.5 Optomec, Inc. Recent Developments

10.7 Solidscape, Inc.

10.7.1 Solidscape, Inc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Solidscape, Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Solidscape, Inc. Desk Top 3D Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Solidscape, Inc. Desk Top 3D Printer Products Offered

10.7.5 Solidscape, Inc. Recent Developments

10.8 Slm Solutions GmbH

10.8.1 Slm Solutions GmbH Corporation Information

10.8.2 Slm Solutions GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Slm Solutions GmbH Desk Top 3D Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Slm Solutions GmbH Desk Top 3D Printer Products Offered

10.8.5 Slm Solutions GmbH Recent Developments

10.9 Stratasys Ltd.

10.9.1 Stratasys Ltd. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Stratasys Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Stratasys Ltd. Desk Top 3D Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Stratasys Ltd. Desk Top 3D Printer Products Offered

10.9.5 Stratasys Ltd. Recent Developments

10.10 Voxeljet Technology GmbH

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Desk Top 3D Printer Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Voxeljet Technology GmbH Desk Top 3D Printer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Voxeljet Technology GmbH Recent Developments

10.11 XYZprinting Inc.

10.11.1 XYZprinting Inc. Corporation Information

10.11.2 XYZprinting Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 XYZprinting Inc. Desk Top 3D Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 XYZprinting Inc. Desk Top 3D Printer Products Offered

10.11.5 XYZprinting Inc. Recent Developments

10.12 Tinkerine Studios Ltd.

10.12.1 Tinkerine Studios Ltd. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tinkerine Studios Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Tinkerine Studios Ltd. Desk Top 3D Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Tinkerine Studios Ltd. Desk Top 3D Printer Products Offered

10.12.5 Tinkerine Studios Ltd. Recent Developments

10.13 Tiertime Corporation

10.13.1 Tiertime Corporation Corporation Information

10.13.2 Tiertime Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Tiertime Corporation Desk Top 3D Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Tiertime Corporation Desk Top 3D Printer Products Offered

10.13.5 Tiertime Corporation Recent Developments

10.14 Ultimaker

10.14.1 Ultimaker Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ultimaker Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Ultimaker Desk Top 3D Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Ultimaker Desk Top 3D Printer Products Offered

10.14.5 Ultimaker Recent Developments

10.15 Zortrax

10.15.1 Zortrax Corporation Information

10.15.2 Zortrax Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Zortrax Desk Top 3D Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Zortrax Desk Top 3D Printer Products Offered

10.15.5 Zortrax Recent Developments

10.16 Markforged

10.16.1 Markforged Corporation Information

10.16.2 Markforged Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Markforged Desk Top 3D Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Markforged Desk Top 3D Printer Products Offered

10.16.5 Markforged Recent Developments

10.17 Leapfrog 3D Printers

10.17.1 Leapfrog 3D Printers Corporation Information

10.17.2 Leapfrog 3D Printers Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Leapfrog 3D Printers Desk Top 3D Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Leapfrog 3D Printers Desk Top 3D Printer Products Offered

10.17.5 Leapfrog 3D Printers Recent Developments

11 Desk Top 3D Printer Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Desk Top 3D Printer Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Desk Top 3D Printer Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Desk Top 3D Printer Industry Trends

11.4.2 Desk Top 3D Printer Market Drivers

11.4.3 Desk Top 3D Printer Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”