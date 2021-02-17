Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market overview:

The statistical surveying report comprises of a detailed study of the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market 2021 along with the industry trends, size, share, growth drivers, challenges, competitive analysis, and revenue. The report also includes an analysis on the overall market competition as well as the product portfolio of major players functioning in the market. To understand the competitive scenario of the market, an analysis of the Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included for the market.

Major Manufacturer Detail:

23andMe, MyHeritage, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Ancestry.com, Quest Diagnostics, Gene By Gene, DNA Diagnostics Center, Invitae, IntelliGenetics, Ambry Genetics, Living DNA, EasyDNA, Pathway Genomics, Centrillion Technology, Xcode, Color Genomics, Anglia DNA Services, African Ancestry, Canadian DNA Services, DNA Family Check, Alpha Biolaboratories, Test Me DNA, 23 Mofang, Genetic Health, DNA Services of America, Shuwen Health Sciences, Mapmygenome, Full Genomes

The Important Type Coverage of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market:

Diagnostic Screening, Prenatal, Newborn Screening, and Pre-Implantation Diagnosis, Relationship Testing

Segment by Applications of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market:

Online, Offline

The novel COVID-19 pandemic has put the world on a standstill, affecting major operations, leading to an industrial catastrophe. This report presented by Garner Insights contains a thorough analysis of the pre and post pandemic market scenarios. This report covers all the recent development and changes recorded during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors in Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market.

