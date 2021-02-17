“

Key Players Mentioned: A.R.I. Valves, MATholding Group, Cla-Val, Armas, Val-Matic, VAG, SAFE Air Valve, AVK, Kirloskar Brothers Limited(KBL), Yamada

Market Segmentation by Product: Single Air Valves

Double Air Valves



Market Segmentation by Application: Agriculture

Industrial

Water Supply

Waste Water

Others



Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Air Valve Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Valve Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Single Air Valves

1.2.3 Double Air Valves

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Air Valve Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Water Supply

1.3.5 Waste Water

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Air Valve Production

2.1 Global Air Valve Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Air Valve Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Air Valve Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Air Valve Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Air Valve Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Air Valve Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Air Valve Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Air Valve Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Air Valve Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Air Valve Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Air Valve Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Air Valve Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Air Valve Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Air Valve Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Air Valve Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Air Valve Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Air Valve Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Air Valve Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Air Valve Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Air Valve Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Air Valve Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Air Valve Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Air Valve Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Air Valve Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Air Valve Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Air Valve Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Air Valve Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Air Valve Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Air Valve Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Air Valve Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Air Valve Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Air Valve Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Air Valve Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Air Valve Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Air Valve Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Air Valve Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Air Valve Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Air Valve Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Air Valve Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Air Valve Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Air Valve Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Air Valve Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Air Valve Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Air Valve Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Air Valve Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Air Valve Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Air Valve Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Air Valve Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Air Valve Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Air Valve Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Air Valve Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Air Valve Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Air Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Air Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Air Valve Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Air Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Air Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Air Valve Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Air Valve Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Air Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Air Valve Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Air Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Air Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Air Valve Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Air Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Air Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Air Valve Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Air Valve Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Air Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Air Valve Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Air Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Air Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Air Valve Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Air Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Air Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Air Valve Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Air Valve Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Air Valve Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Air Valve Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Air Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Air Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Air Valve Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Air Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Air Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Air Valve Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Air Valve Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Air Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Air Valve Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Air Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Air Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Air Valve Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Air Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Air Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Air Valve Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Air Valve Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Air Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 A.R.I. Valves

12.1.1 A.R.I. Valves Corporation Information

12.1.2 A.R.I. Valves Overview

12.1.3 A.R.I. Valves Air Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 A.R.I. Valves Air Valve Product Description

12.1.5 A.R.I. Valves Related Developments

12.2 MATholding Group

12.2.1 MATholding Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 MATholding Group Overview

12.2.3 MATholding Group Air Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 MATholding Group Air Valve Product Description

12.2.5 MATholding Group Related Developments

12.3 Cla-Val

12.3.1 Cla-Val Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cla-Val Overview

12.3.3 Cla-Val Air Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Cla-Val Air Valve Product Description

12.3.5 Cla-Val Related Developments

12.4 Armas

12.4.1 Armas Corporation Information

12.4.2 Armas Overview

12.4.3 Armas Air Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Armas Air Valve Product Description

12.4.5 Armas Related Developments

12.5 Val-Matic

12.5.1 Val-Matic Corporation Information

12.5.2 Val-Matic Overview

12.5.3 Val-Matic Air Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Val-Matic Air Valve Product Description

12.5.5 Val-Matic Related Developments

12.6 VAG

12.6.1 VAG Corporation Information

12.6.2 VAG Overview

12.6.3 VAG Air Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 VAG Air Valve Product Description

12.6.5 VAG Related Developments

12.7 SAFE Air Valve

12.7.1 SAFE Air Valve Corporation Information

12.7.2 SAFE Air Valve Overview

12.7.3 SAFE Air Valve Air Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 SAFE Air Valve Air Valve Product Description

12.7.5 SAFE Air Valve Related Developments

12.8 AVK

12.8.1 AVK Corporation Information

12.8.2 AVK Overview

12.8.3 AVK Air Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 AVK Air Valve Product Description

12.8.5 AVK Related Developments

12.9 Kirloskar Brothers Limited(KBL)

12.9.1 Kirloskar Brothers Limited(KBL) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kirloskar Brothers Limited(KBL) Overview

12.9.3 Kirloskar Brothers Limited(KBL) Air Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kirloskar Brothers Limited(KBL) Air Valve Product Description

12.9.5 Kirloskar Brothers Limited(KBL) Related Developments

12.10 Yamada

12.10.1 Yamada Corporation Information

12.10.2 Yamada Overview

12.10.3 Yamada Air Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Yamada Air Valve Product Description

12.10.5 Yamada Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Air Valve Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Air Valve Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Air Valve Production Mode & Process

13.4 Air Valve Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Air Valve Sales Channels

13.4.2 Air Valve Distributors

13.5 Air Valve Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Air Valve Industry Trends

14.2 Air Valve Market Drivers

14.3 Air Valve Market Challenges

14.4 Air Valve Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Air Valve Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

