[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Solar Shades Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Solar Shades Market Insights and Forecast to 2027] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Solar Shades report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Solar Shades market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Solar Shades specifications, and company profiles. The Solar Shades study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Solar Shades report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Solar Shades market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Solar Shades market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Solar Shades market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Solar Shades market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Solar Shades market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hunter Douglas, Insolroll, Lutron, Kawneer, Warema, Draper, EFCO Corporation, QMotion, Rainier Industries, Unicel Architectural, Skyco Shading Systems, Levolux, Perfection Architectural Systems, Altex, Louvolite

Market Segmentation by Product: Fabric Solar Shades

Aluminum Solar Shades



Market Segmentation by Application: Public Building

Residential Building



The Solar Shades Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Solar Shades market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Solar Shades market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solar Shades market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Solar Shades industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solar Shades market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solar Shades market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solar Shades market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solar Shades Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Solar Shades Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fabric Solar Shades

1.4.3 Aluminum Solar Shades

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Solar Shades Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Public Building

1.3.3 Residential Building

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solar Shades Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Solar Shades Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Solar Shades Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Solar Shades Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Solar Shades Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Solar Shades Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Solar Shades Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Solar Shades Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Solar Shades Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Solar Shades Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Solar Shades Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Solar Shades Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solar Shades Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Solar Shades Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Solar Shades Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Solar Shades Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solar Shades Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Solar Shades Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Solar Shades Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Solar Shades Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Solar Shades Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Solar Shades Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Solar Shades Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Solar Shades Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Solar Shades Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Solar Shades Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Solar Shades Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Solar Shades Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Solar Shades Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Solar Shades Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Solar Shades Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Solar Shades Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Solar Shades Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Solar Shades Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Solar Shades Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Solar Shades Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Solar Shades Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Solar Shades Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Solar Shades Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Solar Shades Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Solar Shades Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Solar Shades Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Solar Shades Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Solar Shades Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Solar Shades Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Solar Shades Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Solar Shades Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Solar Shades Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Solar Shades Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Solar Shades Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Solar Shades Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Solar Shades Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Solar Shades Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Solar Shades Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Solar Shades Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Solar Shades Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Solar Shades Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Solar Shades Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Solar Shades Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Solar Shades Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Solar Shades Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Solar Shades Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Solar Shades Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Solar Shades Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Solar Shades Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Solar Shades Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Solar Shades Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Solar Shades Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Solar Shades Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Solar Shades Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Solar Shades Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Solar Shades Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Solar Shades Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Solar Shades Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Solar Shades Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Solar Shades Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Solar Shades Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Solar Shades Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Shades Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Shades Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Shades Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Shades Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Shades Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Shades Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Solar Shades Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Shades Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Shades Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Hunter Douglas

11.1.1 Hunter Douglas Corporation Information

11.1.2 Hunter Douglas Overview

11.1.3 Hunter Douglas Solar Shades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Hunter Douglas Solar Shades Product Description

11.1.5 Hunter Douglas Related Developments

11.2 Insolroll

11.2.1 Insolroll Corporation Information

11.2.2 Insolroll Overview

11.2.3 Insolroll Solar Shades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Insolroll Solar Shades Product Description

11.2.5 Insolroll Related Developments

11.3 Lutron

11.3.1 Lutron Corporation Information

11.3.2 Lutron Overview

11.3.3 Lutron Solar Shades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Lutron Solar Shades Product Description

11.3.5 Lutron Related Developments

11.4 Kawneer

11.4.1 Kawneer Corporation Information

11.4.2 Kawneer Overview

11.4.3 Kawneer Solar Shades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Kawneer Solar Shades Product Description

11.4.5 Kawneer Related Developments

11.5 Warema

11.5.1 Warema Corporation Information

11.5.2 Warema Overview

11.5.3 Warema Solar Shades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Warema Solar Shades Product Description

11.5.5 Warema Related Developments

11.6 Draper

11.6.1 Draper Corporation Information

11.6.2 Draper Overview

11.6.3 Draper Solar Shades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Draper Solar Shades Product Description

11.6.5 Draper Related Developments

11.7 EFCO Corporation

11.7.1 EFCO Corporation Corporation Information

11.7.2 EFCO Corporation Overview

11.7.3 EFCO Corporation Solar Shades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 EFCO Corporation Solar Shades Product Description

11.7.5 EFCO Corporation Related Developments

11.8 QMotion

11.8.1 QMotion Corporation Information

11.8.2 QMotion Overview

11.8.3 QMotion Solar Shades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 QMotion Solar Shades Product Description

11.8.5 QMotion Related Developments

11.9 Rainier Industries

11.9.1 Rainier Industries Corporation Information

11.9.2 Rainier Industries Overview

11.9.3 Rainier Industries Solar Shades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Rainier Industries Solar Shades Product Description

11.9.5 Rainier Industries Related Developments

11.10 Unicel Architectural

11.10.1 Unicel Architectural Corporation Information

11.10.2 Unicel Architectural Overview

11.10.3 Unicel Architectural Solar Shades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Unicel Architectural Solar Shades Product Description

11.10.5 Unicel Architectural Related Developments

11.12 Levolux

11.12.1 Levolux Corporation Information

11.12.2 Levolux Overview

11.12.3 Levolux Solar Shades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Levolux Product Description

11.12.5 Levolux Related Developments

11.13 Perfection Architectural Systems

11.13.1 Perfection Architectural Systems Corporation Information

11.13.2 Perfection Architectural Systems Overview

11.13.3 Perfection Architectural Systems Solar Shades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Perfection Architectural Systems Product Description

11.13.5 Perfection Architectural Systems Related Developments

11.14 Altex

11.14.1 Altex Corporation Information

11.14.2 Altex Overview

11.14.3 Altex Solar Shades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Altex Product Description

11.14.5 Altex Related Developments

11.15 Louvolite

11.15.1 Louvolite Corporation Information

11.15.2 Louvolite Overview

11.15.3 Louvolite Solar Shades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Louvolite Product Description

11.15.5 Louvolite Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Solar Shades Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Solar Shades Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Solar Shades Production Mode & Process

12.4 Solar Shades Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Solar Shades Sales Channels

12.4.2 Solar Shades Distributors

12.5 Solar Shades Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Solar Shades Industry Trends

13.2 Solar Shades Market Drivers

13.3 Solar Shades Market Challenges

13.4 Solar Shades Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Solar Shades Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

